Area churches have announced upcoming dates for vacation Bible school sessions.
Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist
Bolivar SDA will host vacation Bible school Tuesday to Thursday, July 30-Aug. 1.
Sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Children 4 to 12 are invited to attend.
The theme will be “Sea of Miracles” and will focus on how we all are fishers of men.
For more information, visit bolivarmo.adventistchurch.org.
Open Hearts
Open Hearts United Methodist of Bolivar will host Backyard Bible Club from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
The theme will be “Acorns to Oaks.”
Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend.
Preregistration is requested. To register, visit tinyurl.com/Bybc19.
For more information, call 326-4885.
The church is at 105 E. Division St. in Bolivar.
Bolivar Family Church
Bolivar Family Church will host vacation Bible school with the theme, “Roar: Life is Wild, God is Good,” from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26.
Children prekindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. To preregister, visit vbspro.events/p/bfcroar2019.
The church is at 310 N. Hartford Ave.
Send VBS info to BH-FP
Any church wanting to publish a notice about an upcoming VBS should submit information to news@bolivarmonews.com or call 326-7636.
