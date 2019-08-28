Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar is starting a new program — Wednesday Night Alive! — on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Each Wednesday night will feature the following activities:
- 4:30 p.m. — A women’s study from the book, “He Speaks to Me, Preparing to Hear From God,” by Pricilla Shirer.
- 5:15-5:45 p.m. — Food and fellowship. Donations are always appreciated.
- 6 p.m. — SPARKLE, GLOW, BLAST! children’s ministry for ages pre-K to fifth grade. The ministry features energetic groups that learn and have fun, led by excellent and caring adults.
- 6 p.m. — Youth group for sixth grade through high school. This group will grow, explore, learn and have fun, as well as complete outings, service projects and other seasonal activities.
- 6 p.m. — Exploring Methodism, a study on the roots and reasons of Methodism.
- 6 p.m. — ALPHA Next for those who have been through the first ALPHA course and want to gather with old and new friends to gain new insight and take the next step in their Christian walk.
- 6 p.m. — A men’s study from the book, “The Christian Man: Who I Am, What I Want, How I Get It,” by Patrick Morely.
- 7 p.m. — Choir practice.
- Starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, the night will also feature a women’s study from the book, “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way,” by Lysa Terkeurst.
- Childcare for infants through 2-years-old is available for those who need and request it. To register, call 326-4885.
