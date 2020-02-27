Sacred Heart Catholic Church will host a World Day of Prayer gathering Friday, March 6.
The ecumenical celebration is in collaboration with Bolivar’s United Methodist, First Christian, St. Alban’s and First Baptist churches.
Community members are invited to attend and pray with others all over the world.
Coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m., with the program to follow at 10.
The church is at 1405 W. Fair Play St., Bolivar.
