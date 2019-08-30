In a few days, my wife and I will celebrate our 63rd wedding anniversary. During those years, we purchased and lived in four different dwellings. In every instance, the house we purchased was not exactly what we wanted, but we said, “We will make this do.”
Looking back, we believe God had a hand in those decisions. Despite our initial reluctance, each home provided its own special blessings for us.
This year on May 1, we moved to yet another house in another town.
Our children are grown with families of their own, and we decided to downsize. We purchased a home half the size of the one where we had lived for 15 years.
The experience has been like the father of the bride trying to get into his high school tuxedo. Without a doubt, this has been the most difficult of all our moves.
Sitting on the floor staring at all the boxes and misplaced furniture, we consoled each other by remembering God has directed our moves in the past, and He surely was directing this one.
To that end, I have committed Proverbs 16:9 to memory — “In his heart a man determines his course, but the Lord determines his steps.”
No doubt, the Lord expects us to plan ahead and make the wisest choices possible. Yet, God’s people welcome God’s intervention and adjustments to our plans.
The book of James puts it this way — “Don’t say, tomorrow I will go here or there and do this or that. Instead, say if the Lord wills, tomorrow I will do this or that.” (James 4:13ff)
That may seem unpleasant if your heart is set on some desirable endeavor; but remember, God’s changes always make things better.
In the middle of Peter’s mission, God adjusted Peter’s plans.
Cornelius, a Centurion in Caesarea, directed by an angel, sent servants to Joppa to fetch Simon Peter. Peter, led by a vision from God, joined Cornelius; and the Gospel took a large turn.
Peter assumed the Gospel was only for his people, the Jews. But the people in Caesarea were not Jews; they were Gentiles, yet they too were saved.
And from there the Gospel spread to all of us around the world.
Most everyone who reads this column will have some plans for tomorrow.
As you plan, remember, “In his heart a man determines his course, but the Lord determines his steps.”
