Southwest Baptist University football fell to one of the top ranked teams in the nation Saturday, Sept. 28, dropping a road matchup to the conference opponent University of Indianapolis 49-6.
SBU received the ball to begin the game but was forced to punt after three plays. UI scored on its first drive and then again on its second to lead 14-0.
The Greyhounds owned a 42-0 lead at halftime and a 49-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Bearcat passer Brendan Smith got SBU on the board in the fourth quarter, connecting with Curtis Cuillard and Raldy Mena before running the ball in for a touchdown.
Smith completed six passes on 11 attempts, throwing for 62 yards. He led the team in rushing, collecting 53 yards on 13 attempts and a touchdown.
Mena led receivers, catching six passes for 69 yards.
On defense, Darius Powe led the team with six total tackles and a forced fumble. Coleton Smith also had a sack and two tackles for a loss.
SBU faces Truman State University at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in Kirksville.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SBU women's golf earned a fifth place finish Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Lady Panther Fall Tournament.
The result marked the team’s best score at a tournament this year, with the Lady Bearcats recording a 741 two-day total.
Lady Bearcat Kasydie Shipp shot 84 in round one. She hit 80 in round two and tied for fifth at the tournament.
JaiDee Akers tied for 22nd, scoring 90 and 88. Makenna Krysl took 32nd, while Andrea Brown and Katie Kelley were 35th and 36th, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU 0
LU 3
SBU volleyball fell in three sets to Lindenwood University Friday, Sept. 27.
Rebecca Rabius led both teams in kills, collecting 14 in the match. Delanie Tipton had two blocks, and Makenzie Bouse finished with 32 assists. Lindsey Barton had 11 digs.
SBU 1
UMSL 3
SBU fell 3-1 to the University of Missouri-St. Louis Saturday, Sept. 28. UMSL took the first two sets. SBU forced a fourth after winning the third.
Rabius had 17 kills, and Bouse added 42 assists in the loss. Lauren Compton led the team with four blocks. Kylie Talbott had 24 digs.
WOMENS SOCCER
SBU 2
RU 4
SBU women’s soccer faced No. 22 Rockhurst University Friday, Sept. 27, falling 4-2.
SBU struck first with Sheena Nichol booting the ball in for a goal. Rockhurst charged back to take a 2-1 lead.
Raegan Edwards got the Lady Bearcats a 2-2 tie before Rockhurst got away with the game.
Ashlyn Gibbs made six saves, and Edwards had four shots.
SBU 3
WJC 1
SBU won 3-1 over William Jewell College Saturday, Sept. 28. Laura Manuel, Samantha Boese and Edwards scored in the win. Gibbs made four saves.
MENS SOCCER
SBU 0
RU 2
SBU men’s soccer fell 2-0 to Rockhurst University Friday, Sept. 27. Isaiah Waddy had five shots in the loss. Goalkeeper Owen Luscombe had four saves.
SBU 2
WJC 1
Kevin Zavala scored his first goal of the season to open the Bearcats’ win against William Jewell College Saturday, Sept. 28. After WJC tied, Austin Roberts scored to give the Bearcats the win. Luscombe notched eight saves.
