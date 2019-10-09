Southwest Baptist University football fell 52-7 in a conference road matchup with Truman State University on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Bearcats are 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
TSU scored on its first drive, but the Bearcats responded, using three plays to go 82 yards, including in a 76-yard touchdown run from Brenden Smith.
Kyle Ghetes kicked the extra point to tie 7-7.
On TSU’s next drive, a fumble forced the Bulldogs to turn over the ball. Bbut SBU wasn’t able to capitalize, and TSU scored again before the end of the first quarter.
Smith continued to complete passes through the first game, throwing to Eric Knight, Curtis Cuillard, Jarrett Massie and Chance Deitz, but the Bearcats were unable to score again. TSU continued to pile on points.
In his first start as quarterback, Smith went 15-28 with 112 yards in the air and 17 rushes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Tevin Hall had a team-high 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
SBU returns home next weekend to face William Jewell College for the second time this season. This game counts as conference play. SBU fell 29-9 when the teams faced off in September.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Plaster Stadium.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 1
USI 3
SBU men’s soccer fell short in a 3-1 home loss against Southern Indiana University Friday, Oct. 4.
USI got on the board first with a goal in the first 15 minutes, but SBU’s Isaiah Waddy scored the tying point just before the half with an assist from Javier Munoz. Goalkeeper Owen Luscombe had four saves in the loss.
SBU 0
McKendree 1
SBU held McKendree University scoreless through the first half of a Sunday, Oct. 6, matchup, eventually surrendering one goal to fall 1-0.
Waddy and Race Roberts had two shots on goal, leading the team. Luscombe made seven saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 0
US 1
SBU women’s soccer fell 1-0 on a late goal against USI Friday, Oct. 4.
USI scored in the 79th minute to pull ahead. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs had six saves for SBU.
SBU 0
McKendree 1
SBU women’s soccer fell 1-0 to McKendree University Sunday, Oct. 6.
McKendree started early, scoring just 10 minutes into the game. The score held through the match.
Senior Raquel Rodriguez led SBU with four shots, including one on goal. Gibbs had eight saves in the loss.
