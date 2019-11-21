Southwest Baptist University football ended its season 3-8 following a 42-10 loss to Lindenwood University on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Bearcats’ conference record fell to 1-6.
After Lindenwood scored first, quarterback Dylan Mountain led a 9-play drive highlighted by an 18-yard scramble and ending with a 37-yard field goal by kicker Kyle Ghetes.
Lindenwood led 21-3 at halftime.
Mountain scored once in the third quarter, finding Chance Deitz for a touchdown pass.
Mountain finished the game with 208 passing yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in rushing, adding 45 yards on the ground. DeMarco Grayson had 33 yards on the ground. Curtis Cuillard led the Bearcats with 70 yards receiving.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SBU 63, MWU 84
SBU women’s basketball came up just short against Missouri Western University on Friday, Nov. 15, falling 84-63 on the road.
SBU kept the game close before MWU pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Bailey Rezabek had 19 points in the loss. Kyleigh Vaught had 10. Regan Tibbits led the team with seven rebounds. Sydney Bandy was 2-4 from the 3-point line.
SBU 114, WC 63
SBU recorded a 51-point win over Westminster College on Saturday, Nov. 16. Alexus Johnson started out 6-7 from the field, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. SBU led by as much as 21 points by halftime.
The Lady Bearcats outscored Westminster 31-17 in the third quarter and 26-8 in the fourth to finish the game. Sydney Bandy had 12 rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU 0, UI 3
SBU fell 3-0 to the University of Indianapolis on Friday, Nov. 15. Emily Thompson led the Bearcats with seven kills and two service aces. Mackenzie Bouse had 23 assists. Mikhaela Cochran, Delanie Tipton, Greyson Roster and Bouse each had two blocks.
SBU 0, BU 3
SBU wrapped up its 2019 season in a 3-0 loss to Bellarmine University Saturday, Nov. 16.
Senior Sam Ibarra led the team with five kills in her final performance. Bouse had 14 assists, and Ana Hanes had with eight digs.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports
