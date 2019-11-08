Southwest Baptist University football fell 62-0 to conference opponent Missouri S&T Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Bearcats were dominated on both sides of the ball, with the Miners scoring 31 points each half to take the win.
Scoring started with S&T converting on a fourth down to jump out to a 7-0 lead. SBU went three and out on all four of its first-quarter drives.
Two long touchdown passes from the Miners gave the home team a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
Quarterback Brenden Smith, who led the team offensively in the loss, charged for a 12-yard run to open the second quarter. His drive ended after an interception a few plays later. S&T scored a field goal on the turnover.
Smith ended the game completing nine passes for 78 yards. He rushed for 92 yards on 17 attempts.
Big plays from Curtis Cuillard and Bryce Cabrera set the team up in scoring range, but a fumble returned for a touchdown saw SBU enter halftime down 31-0.
Running back Bryce Cabrera ended the game with 17 carries for 81 yards. Cuillard hauled in five passes for 51 yards.
Defensively, Josh Palacios led SBU with seven total tackles. De'shawn Tone contributed four tackles, including a sack for a loss of 11 yards. Tevin Hall led the team in passes broken up.
SBU concludes its road season in Ellensburg, Washington, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU 1
Ozarks 3
SBU volleyball forced four games from the College of the Ozarks but wasn’t able to overcome the Lady Bobcats Tuesday, Oct. 28.
The Lady Bearcats won the first game 25-20.
Freshman Sydney Ernsbarger led the Lady Bearcats with 19 kills. Greyson Roster had 12. Makenzie Bouse recorded a career high 51 assists. Kylie Talbott chipped in 21 digs.
SBU 0
S&T 3
SBU fell 3-0 to Missouri S&T on Friday, Nov. 1.
Ana Hanes led the team with 12 digs. Bouse added 19 assists. Delanie Tipton had three blocks and five kills.
SBU 0
Maryville 3
The Lady Bearcats ended their weekend with a loss to Maryville University on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Roster led the team with nine kills and four blocks. Tipton had four blocks and Bouse had 26 assists. McKayla Miller finished with 19 digs.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 1
UIS 5
SBU men’s soccer managed to tie its game against the University of Illinois-Springfield Friday, Nov. 1, but the Bearcats couldn’t keep up, falling 5-1.
UIS scored in the first minute to take a 1-0 lead, but SBU’s Kevin Zavala set up teammate Isaiah Waddy to score and tie the game. UIS then scored four unanswered goals.
Javier Munoz also had three shots, including one on goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 1
UIS 2
SBU women’s soccer came up just short against the University of Illinois-Springfield on Friday, Nov. 1, falling 2-1 after getting off six total shots.
UIS got on the board first, but SBU’s Morgan Houston tied the game with a strike to the upper right corner of the goal — the first of her career. UIS took the lead late to hold out for the win.
The above report was compiled from SBU media reports.
