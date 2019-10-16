Southwest Baptist University football proved that a few weeks can make a big difference, earning a 32-30 win over William Jewell College on Saturday, Oct. 12, after the Cardinals beat the Bearcats 29-9 early last month. The Bearcats are now 3-3 (1-2 GLVC).
On WJC’s first drive, Bearcat Cory Hanger forced a fumble and recovered it to give SBU possession on the WJC 25 yard line. SBU scored four plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Brenden Smith. WJC responded with a touchdown, then later returned an interception to take a 14-6 lead.
Hanger later returned a WJC punt 75 yards to score a touchdown and get SBU within 1 point.
Then, it was Jeremiah Scroggins’ turn. Bearcat DeMarco Grayson broke through the line and blocked a later punt and Scroggins returned it for an SBU touchdown to take a 19-14 lead.
The Bearcat defense stepped up to hold the score into halftime.
Eric Knight broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter, and Brenden Smith later dove into the end zone for another touchdown to set the advantage at 32-14 SBU.
WJC answered with a touchdown as the quarter ended, then returned up an interception to narrow SBU’s lead to 32-27. WJC hit a 43-yard field goal to close the gap even further, but SBU’s offense burned the remaining time off the clock to end the match with its first conference win of the season.
The Bearcats ended the matchup with 266 total yards on the ground. Smith accounted for 124. Knight had 113. The two combined for three rushing touchdowns.
Hanger made 11 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and returned a punt for a touchdown.
The Bearcats next face Quincy University on homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Bolivar.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU 0
Rockhurst 3
SBU volleyball fell 3-0 to Rockhurst University Thursday, Oct. 10.
Freshman Sydney Ernsbarger led SBU in kills. Kylie Talbott led the team in digs. Makenzie Bouse was the team leader in assists, adding 15.
SBU 1
Drury 3
Conference opponent Drury university downed SBU 3-1 Tuesday, Oct. 8. SBU won the match’s second set 25-22. Rebecca Rabius led both teams with 14 kills She led SBU with 16 digs. Bouse added 38 assists. Ernsbarger led the team with three blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 2
QU 3
Both Samantha Boese and Cat Harris scored goals for SBU womens’ soccer, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Lady Bearcats over Quincy University Friday, Oct. 11.
The Hawks opened a 2-0 lead, later stretching the advantage to 3-1 before SBU’s second goal.
SBU 0
Truman 4
SBU goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs kept Truman State University close through the first half of the teams’ Sunday, Oct. 13, matchup, clocking three saves, but the Lady Bulldogs broke loose, advancing to a 4-0 win over the Lady Bearcats. Laura Manuel led SBU with a shot on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 0
QU 3
SBU men’s soccer fell short Thursday, Oct. 10, dropping a game to Quincy University 3-0. QU owned a 2-0 lead before halftime. Goalkeeper Owen Luscombe kept the Bearcats in the match with seven saves in the game, including six in the second half.
SBU 1
Truman 5
Truman State University scored early in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs scored two more in the second half. SBU’s Alberto Rodriguez scored on a penalty kick caused by a foul in the box. Kevin Zavala and Javier Munoz each had shots on goal for the Bearcats.
