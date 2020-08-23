Building hope

Last year, former Evangel University walk-on and Pleasant Hope High School graduate Josh Evans took the reins as head coach of PHHS’s football program.
For Evans, the key to success last year was ownership, and not just installing his system of play, but also a sense of responsibility in the team from its players, who hadn’t claimed a win since the 2016 season.
In the end, Evans said the Pirates found that ownership, but victories still eluded the program.
The 2019 Pirates finished the season 0-10.
“Last year was a big year of growth for us,” Evans said. “Although we struggled on the field, the culture of our team became 100 times healthier. This offseason we had better attendance and buy in than we ever had, and we hope to continue that into this season”
Multiple seniors return ready to help Pleasant Hope continue its transformation, including
Brendle McDaniel, Matthew Burdette, Cody Mitchell and Preston Carpenter-Ford.
“These seniors have played a lot of football in their careers, and they know how to play a complete football game with no substitutions,” he said. “I expect these guys to lead with toughness.”
The coach also singled out freshmen James Moody, Matthew Hershberger and Ian Burdette.
Evans said the group has been among the team’s “most consistent players this off-season.”
Evans said Moody could see time at quarterback, as well as wide receiver.
That gives the program options for senior signal caller McDaniel, who last year played quarterback. The Pirates will look to utilize McDaniel both as quarterback and to use his speed at running back this year.
Pleasant Hope will hope to send junior wide receiver Ryver Labee to the end zone, Evans said.
COVID-19 brought struggles to the small program, he said. The team had to find new ways to get its workouts to players and make sure they were being completed.
So far, he said, Pleasant Hope has been spared from COVID-19-related issues that would shut down practices.
“Our team has done a great job of working hard, regardless of the distractions,” he said. “All of our kids that showed up this offseason had to adjust to different requirements with COVID-19 and didn’t let it slow them down. They made a lot of gains this offseason.”
The team continues to charge ahead, he said. The Pirates will face Marionville in Pleasant Hope at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Marionville beat Pleasant Hope 52-0 last year.
This year, Evans said the Pirates will keep pushing ahead, no matter how rough the road or challenging the opponent.
“We have a tougher group this year, and we have to carry it out on the field,” he said. “The only way we win games with our numbers is to be the toughest, most disciplined 11 in the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.