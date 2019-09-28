Charging ahead

For about 10 minutes Friday, Sept. 27, Liberator football faced unfamiliar circumstances.
Bolivar, which hadn’t trailed an opponent in 2019, was down 6-0 to Center High School in the first quarter of a road matchup in Kansas City.
Despite looking to be on the back foot for half of the first half, the Liberators mounted a return, stunning the Yellowjackets to take a 28-12 lead by halftime. The score held to the end of the game. Bolivar is 5-0 on the season.
Both teams entered the game undefeated.
Center had opened scoring, with quarterback Jesse Stills exploding for a touchdown run after Bolivar’s opening drive ended with three downs and a punt. The Yellowjacket extra point missed its target, leaving the Liberators behind 6-0.
Center continued to dominate the line of scrimmage early, forcing the Liberators to punt on a later drive, then blocking the kick and recovering the ball.
The two teams traded possession with neither scoring. As time expired in the first quarter, Bolivar found itself pinned near its own end zone.
That’s when Liberator quarterback Hayden Burks shifted the team into gear. On the first drive of the second quarter, Burks pushed a series of hard runs up the middle, carrying the ball away from danger and to the 30 yard line for a new set of downs.
“We called a wedge,” Bolivar coach Glen Johnson said of the drive. “We said, ‘We’re going to be more physical than them.’”
Burks tossed to Bo Banner, who got the Liberators further. Just when a sack by Center looked to threaten his team’s momentum, the Liberator passer threw deep to Blade Hancock, who caught a pass under pressure, shrugged off a defender and charged in for the touchdown. An Alex Maldonado extra point put Bolivar ahead 7-6.
As the first half continued, the Liberators defense fell into rhythm, stalling Center for a fourth down with 15 yards to cross.
Bolivar running back Eathen Dinwiddie gave the Liberators a chance to extend their lead, running for a large gain. Burks threw to Hunter Berry to move the chains again before finding Hancock for a second touchdown.
Just as Center’s next offensive series threatened Bolivar’s momentum, the Liberators’ Darrin Fugitt stripped the ball from a Center player, keeping his legs moving to return the ball to the end zone.
Following a Jace Krueger interception, the Liberators picked up another touchdown on a Dinwiddie rush.
Stills ran for a second Yellowjackets touchdown as the first half ended, but his team’s 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Bolivar’s Payton Vahle recovered a Liberator onside kick to open the second half.
Vahle, Krueger and the Liberator defense continued to foil Center in the fourth quarter, holding strong on a goal line stand with six minutes remaining to preserve a two-possession advantage. Fugitt later claimed an interception as the Liberators clamped down in the contest’s closing minutes.
Johnson said the win highlights his team’s growth and transformation over the years.
“This senior class, a lot of them have been playing since they were sophomores,” he said. “They had to take a learning curve early. They worked their tails off in the weight room. They’re just winners. We knew if we could keep grinding and keep working that we could get them success. They refused to lose.”
The Liberators face Union at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, for homecoming. See more photos and preview of the game in the Wednesday, Oct. 2, issue of the BH-FP.
