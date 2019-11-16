Part of the journey is the end.
Liberator football met the end of its mercurial 2019 season in the Class 4 District 6 title game at the hands of defending champion Webb City Friday, Nov. 15.
The Cardinals pushed around the Liberators early, entering halftime with a 23-0 lead before taking a 37-14 win.
District runner up Bolivar ended its season with a historic 11-1 record, including two postseason wins, facing a team Friday that gave up just a handful of first half first downs.
The Liberators struggled to stop the Cardinals’ high-flying offense, surrendering a touchdown on just the second play of Webb City’s first drive with 9:05 left in the first quarter. Webb City finished the game with 454 total offensive yards to Bolivar’s 249.
Bolivar managed to recover a fumble on Webb City’s next drive, but the Cardinals intercepted quarterback Hayden Burks on his next play.
The turnover opened a long drive that spilled over into the second quarter and resulted in a second touchdown.
Webb City scored again on a short run after a long drive, but failed to complete the 2-point conversion. The Cardinals eventually kicked a field goal to take a 23-0 advantage, which held through the half.
Webb City scored again in the third quarter to take a 30-0 lead with 7:44 left in the frame.
Burks piloted his team down the field and kicker Alex Maldonado tried to put Bolivar on the board near the end of the third quarter, but his field goal attempt fell wide.
The Cardinals scored on their next drive to take a 37-0 lead.
Eathen Dinwiddie gave Bolivar’s fans something to cheer for in the fourth quarter, bludgeoning into the end zone following a series of tough runs. His team trailed 37-7.
Bolivar kept the momentum going late, with Burks finding Parker Erickson for a second touchdown with less than 2 minutes left in the game.
Webb City advances to the state sectionals tournament to face Camdenton next week.
See more photos and full coverage from Bolivar’s season in the Wednesday, Nov. 20, issue of the BH-FP.
