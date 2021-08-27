The Bolivar Liberators came to the field Friday, Aug. 27, gearing up for a game against Rolla’s Bulldogs. After fighting hard to catch up in points from the first quarter, the Liberators ended the game down 36-20.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs were ahead with two touchdowns. While the Liberators fought hard for the win, sneaking past the Bulldogs’ defenses a few times, the team didn’t catch up to Rolla’s initial lead.
Find more coverage of the game and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming game against Parkview in the Wednesday, Sept. 1, issue of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.