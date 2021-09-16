Fighting the sting

Bolivar’s high school football team fell short against Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 10, losing 27-15.
The Liberators’ next test is 2-0 Class 5 Glendale on Friday, Sept. 17, at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
Glendale’s first round win was against Rolla High School 30-26, with its second win against Hillcrest 74-0 on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Falcons finished the season 6-5 last year, including a 20-15 win over the Liberators.
The Liberators rest at a 1-2 overall record — following losses to Rolla and Lebanon and a win over Parkview — as they enter the fourth week of the season.
Week 3
Friday night, the Liberators traveled to Lebanon to play against the high school’s team at its homecoming game.
After reaching halftime nil-nil, the Bolivar team stepped up against its opponent and scored the first touchdown and extra point of the game. However, then so did Lebanon, which then continued on to take the win.
“I thought we showed a lot of improvement against a state-ranked Class 5 team,” coach Glen Johnson said. “I was very encouraged, and we are very close to putting a whole game together.”
Something Johnson said the team needs to focus on is limiting the number of turnovers in the plays.
The Liberators will also focus on putting themselves “behind the chains,” he said.
In light of the upcoming game against Glendale, two new elements will be added to the night.
For the Friday match, Bolivar will “Tackle Hunger,” Johnson said.
To participate, fans are being asked to donate any non-perishable food items for Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries at the game.
On top of tackling hunger, the Liberators will be remembering a former teammate.
The game will be a dedication to “remember and honor Cash Cable,” Johnson said.
The teenager died at age 15 on Friday, April 2.
Part of Bolivar High School’s football team, Cable wore jersey No. 66, a number the team now reserves in memory of him.
“Come out and see us play another undefeated Class 5 school who is fun to watch and consider donating in honor of Cash,” Johnson said.
The OC
The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Parkview, Waynesville, Rolla and Hillcrest in third-week losses.
Parkview, a team Bolivar defeated in week two, fell to Camdenton 45-8, a team the Liberators will play at their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24.
Waynesville — a team Bolivar will come up against at the beginning of October — had a close game against Kickapoo, but the Tigers came up short 39-35.
Rolla, the first team of the season to overtake Bolivar, fumbled to West Plains 41-0.
