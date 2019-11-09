Left without a conference in 2018, Bolivar R-1 is now back in the fold and, soon, back on the football field against a set of fresh faces with hopes of making the arrangement permanent.
According to an R-1 statement, Bolivar Schools has been accepted — after applying with an emergency application — to inherit Springfield Central High School’s football schedule in the Ozark Conference for the fall 2020 season.
The statement indicated superintendent Tony Berry and activities director Todd Schrader will apply for full conference membership for the 2021-22 school year.
“We are very excited and hopeful to join the Ozark Conference,” R-1 said in the statement.
Full conference admission, if approved, would encompass all sports, rather than just football.
Bolivar had unsuccessfully applied to become a member of the Ozark Conference twice two years ago when it was announced in early 2017 the small division of the Central Ozark Conference would dissolve, with several member schools leaving to join the Big 8 conference, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Bolivar’s first 2017 application to the Ozark Conference included all sports programs and was rejected in a vote of conference members. A second application, not including football, was also rejected, and the Liberators played their first series as independents in 2018.
Schrader confirmed an emergency application to the Ozark Conference had been sent early last week and said via email he and BHS principal David Guerin plan to send another application for full membership in the next week.
“Full acceptance would be amazing for our athletes, coaches, parents and community,” he said. “We would have a home.”
Schrader said membership in a conference extends into the classroom, too. Conferences generally hold professional development sessions for teachers, coaches and administrators throughout the year to share ideas.
For now, at least, Bolivar will line up against a new schedule of football foes.
The season is set to open Aug. 28, 2020, at Rolla. The Liberators’ full schedule, as of Nov. 5, includes Parkview, Lebanon, Glendale, Camdenton, Waynesville, Hillcrest, Kickapoo and West Plains.
That itinerary is a big benefit for Bolivar’s football program, Schrader said. Scheduling can be difficult for independents.
“We were very fortunate to have filled our schedules these past two years,” he said.
The Liberators have also spent plenty of time in the bus over the last two seasons, with trips to Mountain View, Marshall, Union, and Cape Girardeau and Fort Scott, Kansas.
Seven of the 10 Ozark Conference schools are an hour’s drive or less, Schrader said. Two others are an hour and 1.5 hours. West Plains is the farthest away at 2.5 hours.
“(This) will be a plus for instructional time,” Schrader said of several of the road games. “We will be able to keep student athletes in class longer per schools being closer.”
Furthermore, he said, the Liberators’ new opponents have nice stadiums with turf fields, and, importantly, all can offer a full ninth grade and JV football schedule.
Schrader said he held a meeting with Bolivar coaches earlier this week, and the group “overwhelmingly supported the emergency invite, as well as submitting another application for full membership.”
“I also had formed a conference committee two years ago consisting of coaches, administrators, parents and community members,” he said. “We also met on Monday evening, and this group also overwhelming supported both ideas.”
Schrader said he’d been in contact with the conference, and its principals plan to meet in the coming months to formally vote on Bolivar’s full application.
Springfield Public Schools chief communications officer Stephen Hall did not return a request for comment by press time Friday, Nov. 8.
