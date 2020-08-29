First blows

In his first drive as Bolivar High School’s starting quarterback, Bo Banner didn’t wait around.
Taking the ball in his own hands, the senior scrambled up the field to put his team in scoring position against Rolla.
Moments later, Darrin Fugitt punched the ball into the end zone to score the only touchdown of the first half of Bolivar’s 16-8 win over the Bulldogs on Friday, Aug. 28.
The Liberator offense took a number of hard blows in the first half, as Rolla’s defense recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery.
The Liberator defense stepped up big throughout the game, holding Rolla scoreless in the first half and withstanding a late rally at the goal line that came down to the final play.
Liberator Kaden Degraffenreid swatted down a pass in the second quarter and Banner again opened the second half with a big run. He then put the ball in the end zone himself to put Bolivar up 13-0.
Bolivar’s defense stepped up to recover a fumble in the third quarter, and Liberator Nathan McClellan nailed a field goal in the fourth to put his team up 16-0.
The Liberators couldn’t stop Rolla’s Adam Hounsom from rushing for a touchdown and a subsequent 2-point conversion late in the game.
Bolivar’s offense surrendered a third interception, but the Liberators held out for the win.
Find a full report from the game and a preview of Bolivar’s game against Parkview in the Wednesday, Sept. 2, issue of the BH-FP.
