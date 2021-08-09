Helmets on and heads high

Heading into the Bolivar football team’s second year in the Ozark Conference, coach Glen Johnson highlighted the “great legacy” the team left behind last year.
The Liberators finished the 2020 season 7-3. And, in the previous 2019 season, they were undefeated and “were a big part of the District Runner-up.”
The Ozark Conference might be “tough,” but Johnson said he expects the team to be competitive and he “looks forward to every game.”
This upcoming season, though, has a change in roster as the Liberators sent off some seniors from the past year.
Five members of last season’s team have moved on to Division II college football, a record number in Johnson’s tenure, he said.
Offensive lineman Jack Roweton joined Pittsburg State, defensive lineman Drayton Huchteman joined Missouri Western, tight end Parker Erickson joined Truman State, running back Darrin Fugitt joined Lindenwood and linebacker Andrew Bunn joined Southwest Baptist. Some of the other graduated seniors include Bo Banner, Mason Rogers, Dreven Sharp, Dylan Hall, Jace Krueger and Gavin NeSmith.
For the coming season, though, last year’s juniors are already stepping up into their predecessor’s roles.
Johnson said seniors James Miller, Simon Nelson, Elijah Roberts, Kaden Degraffenreid, EJ Ingram, Josh Bowes, Brant Meredith, Gavin Bellah and Deacon Sharp, along with juniors Colin Ames and Blake Goodman, return to the turf this season and bring various different strengths to the team.
Johnson said the team will rely quite a bit on Miller, a four-year starter. He will be “one of the best lineman back in the area” and the offensive and defensive line leader, he said.
With Miller’s “violent” blocking and “great speed,” Johson said several universities have already made him offers for next year.
And then there's Nelson, who enters the field as one of the offensive line anchors.
Roberts returns as linebacker, and Johnson said he expects “a breakout senior season for him."
Degraffenreid, Johnson said, could turn out to “be the most impressive tight end in the area,” with a “low 4.6 (seconds) forty-yard dash.” He also has received several offers in this position, and Johnson expects him to be a growing influence this year.
Ames, a second-year football player, steps back up to the ball at the place kicker position. Johnson predicts him “solidifying a spot as one of the best in our conference area” with his “impressive” kicks.
Bowes spent last season on the sidelines, injured and only having played one game, Johnson said.
However, in that one game, he “quickly became our second leading receiver on the season,” Johnson said.
Ingram also spent time on the sidelines with an injury, but Johnson said “he is a physical runner, and we expect him to have a great senior year.”
Goodman has a “rare combination of size and speed,” which proved to unsettle other teams last season, according to Johnson. There’s a “big junior campaign” on the horizon for him, Johnson added.
Meredith leads the team this year as quarterback, having trained in the offseason in preparation. Johnson said he “throws a great ball and runs well,” something beneficial to the team.
Bellah, Johnson said, “is the definition of hard work,” the type of person coaches love to see find success.
Sharp was there when the team needed him, Johnson explained. With his experience in offense and defense, Johnson expects him to be a foundation for the team.
Senior Luke Goforth came off a different type of field last season — a diamond-shaped one. Johnson said he “looks forward” to seeing his experience in baseball “translate to his role in football.”
In addition to the returning players and letterman, juniors Kahl Berry, Ryder Hall, Braidyn Spiegel, Jake Banner, Trenton Patke and sophomores Drake Durham, Tate Mashburn and Brayden Benjamin are fresh faces on the team.
Berry, Johnson said, will be a defensive leader and linebacker, who will hopefully “see his hard work payoff.”
Hall will join Berry as linebacker. Johnson mentioned his patience and how many people “expect him to continue being a playmaker for us on defense.”
Spiegel, like Goforth, comes from a different sport, Johnson said. He is stepping off the wrestling mat and onto the football turf, something Johnson said he hopes also translates well.
Banner’s lineage is full of football players, and Johnson said he “will fit right in” and “bring grit to our defense.”
“Used to being the guy,” Johnson said, Patke makes it a “tough task” for coaches to “keep him off the field.”
Durham, a “dual threat quarterback,” will match up quite a bit with the current seniors, according to Johnson — providing some competition amongst players.
Johnson described Mashburn as “a promising sophomore” whom he plans to put on the field.
Benjamin “will be solid depth for our” offensive and defensive line, Johnson said.
Even though the team lost quite a few players to graduation, Johnson has confidence in the returning and newcomer athletes.
First, though, is the starting home game against Rolla at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
A door opened to junior varsity
Due to low participation in past seasons, Pleasant Hope will not play varsity football for the 2021-22 school year, according to athletic director Brent Offerdhal.
Last year, the school board approved the cancellation, but coach Scott Wolf is keeping his head up and eyes forward.
The team did lose four 4-year starting seniors to graduation last year, whom Wolf said will be “deeply missed.” Those seniors included Brendle McDainel, Cody Mitchell, Preston Carpenter-Ford and Matthew Burdette.
However, Wolf said he is “excited to get the ball rolling” with the junior varsity team. The team is young — filled with mostly freshmen and sophomores and three upperclassmen — so not having to compete in varsity will “give the players time to gain experience,” Wolf said.
The team’s two seniors are Jimmie Reed and Ryver LaBee, both of whom play the running back position, as well as defensive end.
“Both have a great opportunity to lead a very young Pirate team,” Wolf said of the two seniors, “and set a solid foundation for the future.”
Wolf said players will grow their skills and knowledge in their “six JV games on Mondays” and their “two eight-man games on Friday(s) at the end of the season.”
He said playing JV football this season instead of varsity could give the students “time to develop” for future seasons.
The team’s slogan this year, Wolf added, is “our Team, our community.” He said he is hoping to grow Pleasant Hope’s football program into success “with some high benchmarks.”
That success, however, “is not easy, and the boys know that,” Wolf said.
The team’s first chance at building that success will be against Pierce City at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
