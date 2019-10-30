Before Bolivar High School football could focus on its postseason odds, an appointment in Cape Girardeau awaited Friday, Oct. 25.
The result — the undefeated No. 3 Liberators enter Class 4 District 6 play against No. 6 Hillcrest Friday, Nov. 1, following a 59-35 victory over Cape Central last week that saw Bolivar fight back from two early deficits for the road win.
Hillcrest finished its regular season 2-7, falling 44-7 Friday, Oct. 25, against Class 4 Lebanon.
The Hornets are averaging 17.2 points per game and have allowed opponents to rack up 37.2.
Bolivar’s offense has averaged 47.1 points per game, and, until the game against Central, hadn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points all year. Liberator foes have averaged just 10.3 points per game this season.
Friday’s matchup is at 7 p.m. at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
The postseason picture
Elsewhere in the district, No. 1 Webb City plays No. 8 McDonald County and No. 2 West Plains faces No. 7 Neosho Friday. Both Webb City and West Plains are defending district champions with losses to undefeated opponents. Webb City fell to Class 6 Joplin in Week 2, and West Plains was downed by Class 4 Camdenton in Week 3.
If Bolivar wins over Hillcrest, the Liberators will play either West Plains or Neosho in the semifinal round Friday, Nov. 8. The district championship game is Friday, Nov. 15.
Week 9
For just the second time this season, Bolivar football trailed an opponent Friday Oct. 25.
On the road against a Cape Girardeau Central team that engineered a turnaround after a 1-9 season last year, the Liberators matched the Tigers shot for shot before pulling ahead for good in the third quarter.
It was a stark contrast to several of the Liberators’ regular season games, which saw the team build an insurmountable lead before halftime. Bolivar held five opponents to single digits this season, including forcing two shutouts.
Senior running back Eathen Dinwiddie, a force on the team all year, broke the Liberators’ single season rushing record in the first quarter of Friday’s game. Both Dinwiddie and quarterback Hayden Burks have received offers from Southwest Baptist University, the duo confirmed on Twitter.
Bolivar entered halftime up 34-28 on the Tigers Friday. The Liberators had surged to an early 7-0 lead on a run from Dinwiddie.
Through the first half, Bolivar’s defense struggled to prevent big plays, with Central’s Henry Brown exploding for a long touchdown run to tie the game. Senior receiver Blade Hancock reeled in a catch from Burks to put his team up 14-0, but Central tied the game.
The Tigers’ defense and special teams put together a tough front, and a Liberator punt gave Central a chance to take the lead. They did, later countering Bolivar’s tying touchdown to take the lead again at 28-21.
Two touchdowns from Dinwiddie gave Bolivar the lead headed into halftime, but the Liberators weren’t out of deep water yet. Dinwiddie scored again to set the advantage at 40-28, but Central answered to narrow the score to 40-35.
Burks and Dinwiddie combined for three more touchdowns to give the Liberators the win.
