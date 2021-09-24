Homecoming spirit

The Liberators took on Camdenton at Bolivar High School’s homecoming game Friday, Sept. 24. Following the teams’ hard-fought night, the Lakers came out on top 49-42.
After a spirit-filled week of festivities, including daily dress-up themes, a parade and a pep assembly, the Liberators and their fans came to the night pumped up with Bolivar pride.
Despite the loss, by the end of the night, the Liberators made their highest score of the season.
Find more coverage of the homecoming game and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming game against Waynesville in the Wednesday, Sept. 29, issue of the BH-FP.
