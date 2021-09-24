You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homecoming spirit

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
IMG_6021.jpeg

Keelan Jordan, after evading the outstretched arms of Laker Reece Waters, carries the ball across the field and into the end zone.

The Liberators took on Camdenton at Bolivar High School’s homecoming game Friday, Sept. 24. Following the teams’ hard-fought night, the Lakers came out on top 49-42.

After a spirit-filled week of festivities, including daily dress-up themes, a parade and a pep assembly, the Liberators and their fans came to the night pumped up with Bolivar pride.

Despite the loss, by the end of the night, the Liberators made their highest score of the season.

Find more coverage of the homecoming game and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming game against Waynesville in the Wednesday, Sept. 29, issue of the BH-FP.

IMG_6019.jpeg

Liberator Deacon Sharp plows into Laker Kam Durnin, taking him down.
IMG_6017.jpeg

Brant Meredith carries the ball into the sea of Lakers.
IMG_6016.jpeg

Liberator fans make noise for the team during its homecoming game against Camdenton.
IMG_6032.jpeg

2021 Bolivar High School homecoming queen Grace Hampton smiles next to escort Simon Nelson.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.