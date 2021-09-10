You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Humbled by the hive

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
IMG_5773.jpeg

Liberator Keelan Jordan takes the ball and bolts across the field.

Bolivar’s Liberators and Lebanon’s Yellowjackets fought tooth and nail, but Lebanon pushed through for the win at 27-15 on Friday, Sept. 10.

The Liberators and Yellowjackets played a long game of push and pull, entering into halftime at 0-0. In the third quarter, the Liberators broke the ice and scored first, but once Lebanon took the lead, it kept the lead.

Find more coverage of the game and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming game against Glendale in the Wednesday, Sept. 15, issue of the BH-FP.

IMG_5762.jpeg

Liberators Simon Nelson and Blake Goodman stop Yellowjacket Preston Ellingson in his tracks, giving Brant Meredith room to carry the ball.
IMG_5759.jpeg

Liberator Deacon Sharp barrels into his Yellowjacket opponent, taking him down.
IMG_5771.jpeg

Josh Bowes braces for impact after gaining yards for the Liberators.
IMG_5774.jpeg

Liberators Elijah Roberts, Kaden Degraffenreid and Cael McCullah block Yellowjacket Sam Haney while Brant Meredith scans the field for his next pass.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.