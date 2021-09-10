Humbled by the hive

Bolivar’s Liberators and Lebanon’s Yellowjackets fought tooth and nail, but Lebanon pushed through for the win at 27-15 on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Liberators and Yellowjackets played a long game of push and pull, entering into halftime at 0-0. In the third quarter, the Liberators broke the ice and scored first, but once Lebanon took the lead, it kept the lead.
Find more coverage of the game and a preview of the Liberator’s upcoming game against Glendale in the Wednesday, Sept. 15, issue of the BH-FP.
