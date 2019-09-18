In a 2019 season where defensive dominance is becoming a common theme for Bolivar High School football, the Liberators still managed a few surprises Friday, Sept. 13.
Bolivar engineered a 25-0 shutdown of Hannibal in week 3, keeping the Pirates out of the end zone for four straight quarters for the Liberators’ third straight win.
Tied 0-0 in the second quarter, Bolivar’s Payton Vahle leapt around the line on a Hannibal punt. As the snap sailed too high over the punter’s outstretched hands, Vahle followed its trajectory, grabbing it on the ground in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.
Eathen Dinwiddie picked up a 2-point conversion for the Liberators following the score, and the team continued to roll through the second half.
Bolivar hopes to continue that performance against a team it similarly dismantled last year. The Liberators face Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Marshall. Bolivar won 47-7 over the Owls last year when the teams faced off at Southwest Baptist University’s Planter Stadium.
Marshall enters the contest 1-2 following a convincing 33-19 win over Mexico, Bolivar coach Glen Johnson said Monday, Sept. 16. Their losses are against Warrensburg and Chillicothe, which Johnson described as “solid teams.”
“Marshall is very skilled and spreads the ball around,” he said.
The Owls’ returning quarterback Ben Haug, who can also strike on the ground, demonstrated his moves with a 17-yard scramble against Mexico last week. Haug was out for last year’s game, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Marshall’s Jace Lance is another danger man on Johnson’s radar, the coach said. Lance played quarterback for the Owls against Bolivar last year due to injuries on the roster, with the Liberators sacking the play caller six times.
Another factor to contend with will be the game conditions, Johnson said.
“Traveling over two hours is always a challenge, and we look forward to a great game,” Johnson said.
The Liberators drove 2.5 hours in week 2 to face Liberty, winning 38-14.
Week 3
Following Vahle’s fumble recovery touchdown Friday, Bolivar kept the pressure on, stifling any and all offensive efforts by Hannibal.
The Liberator offense built its advantage, with Dinwiddie charging through blocks to extend several drives. Quarterback Hayden Burks connected with receiver Blade Hancock to score in the third quarter, and kicker Alex Maldonado added 3 points on a field goal shortly after.
Coaching staff had pushed the team to play a complete game, Johnson said.
“We challenged to be physical and play hard all game,” he said.
The Liberators extended their lead in the game’s final minutes, this time with Burks throwing a deep pass to Parker Erickson. Dinwiddie surged into the end zone on the next play, giving Bolivar a 25-0 lead with 5:45 left in the game.
“Our kids were dominant and earned a quality program victory,” Johnson said.
