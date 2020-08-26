Libs face Rolla in first OC test

Liberator football will take its first steps in a new conference, facing off against a new opponent on Friday, Aug. 28.
Bolivar High School football travels to Rolla this week for its first Ozark Conference game. The Liberators take the field against the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. at RHS, 900 Bulldog Run in Rolla.
Bolivar hasn’t faced Rolla since the Missouri State High School Activities Association began posting records online, but the fellow Class 4 program went 4-6 last year and shared two common opponents with the Liberators.
Rolla lost 55-7 to West Plains, a team Bolivar beat 36-21 last year.
Rolla beat Hillcrest 35-14, a team Bolivar won 73-0 over in 2019.
Earlier this month, Bolivar coach Glen Johnson described his program — which graduated seniors in the double digits this spring — not as a team in a rebuilding year, but one charting a new path.
Last year, those seniors led Bolivar to a historic undefeated regular season and 2-1 playoff run, culminating in a Class 4 District 6 runner-up slot after a 37-14 loss to eventual state champion Webb City.
“We feel confident in the guys that are going to line up behind a three-year line,” Johnson said. “As you look a little closer at the team, you see we return 14 starters, and eight of them are three-year starters.”
Johnson previously said Rolla would provide “a good challenge for us.”
Rolla is well-coached and returns a good core from last year’s team,” the coach said Monday, Aug. 24. “We expect a great season opener and debut in the Ozark Conference. I think we match up well and it should make for a great football game.”
Like Bolivar, the Bulldogs anticipate starting a new face at quarterback — junior Adam Hounsom.
Bolivar senior Bo Banner got the starting nod after a standout career as running back and defender.
The Bulldogs are also working to fill roles left by graduating seniors, including at running back and at lineman.
Both are positions Johnson said he believes Bolivar will be strong at.
Bolivar’s line features Blake Campbell, Jack Roweton, Drayton Huchteman, Mason Rogers and Simon Nelson, who will replace longtime center Spencer Lipe.
Roweton recently received an offer to play for Pitt State University.
“We feel good with their leadership,” Johnson said.
Joining Banner in the backfield are a host of strong, bruising runners, including Darrin Fugitt, Dylan Hall and Andrew Bunn.
After a successful summer of practices, Johnson said the team is ready to make a name for itself.
“We’re the strongest we’ve been,” he said.
