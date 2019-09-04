Libs line up against Liberty

Looking at the successes of his team last Friday, Aug. 31, and at the rest of the season, starting with a road game against Mountain View Liberty High School, Bolivar football coach Glen Johnson knows that wins start at the line of scrimmage.
Bolivar dispatched Eldon 54-8 last week. It faces (0-1) Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in Mountain View. The Liberators won 20-14 last year.
In a game that was rife with big offensive plays by the Liberators, Johnson said the victory over Eldon started on the shoulders of the Bolivar linemen.
“They don’t get enough credit,” he said. “They’ve worked their tails off, and it showed. I didn’t see one time that we were dominated up front. Our offensive line takes a lot of pride in that.”
The group’s continual improvement was evident early, he said.
“You can always tell by watching those first few series which way the game is going to go,” he said. “We have a better group back that’s extremely strong and physical.”
Johnson said Bolivar’s offensive line should clash well with Liberty’s defensive frontmen. Both are regarded for their strength and speed, he said.
Behind that line, Liberator backs ran wild against Eldon, with Eathen Dinwiddie, Bo Banner, Blade Hancock and Dylan Hall included in the scoring frenzy.
“The scary part about our offense is how likely they are to have a big play,” Johnson said. “They know that. I think you see a sense of urgency in our kids, and we saw several one-play touchdown drives (against Eldon).”
Bolivar has a stable of talented ball handlers, all vying for their next shot at the end zone, he said.
“They touch it one time and they know that it may be the only touch they get, so they’re seizing the opportunity,” he said. “It’s a good problem to have a bunch of backs that want to score.”
Defensively, the Liberators will have their hands full against Liberty, he said, listing off a string of returning threats. The Eagles feature senior quarterback Jaris Acklin, who passed for 2,626 yards and 30 touchdowns last year.
“They are extremely scary,” he said. “They throw the ball a lot, and they always have the option for a big play.”
Fresh off his team’s near-shut down of Eldon last week, Johnson said he’s excited to see how the two units stack up against each other.
“We returned a lot of experience defensively, and it’s showed,” he said. “We’re very fast and physical, and we will hopefully be able to contain Acklin with our defensive line. We’re just extremely athletic there.”
The Liberator defense engineered a win over Liberty last year, sealing the game with a late interception. Bolivar defenders had two interceptions against Eldon last week, Johnson pointed out.
“I think we’re really fast,” he said. “We’re definitely more built for them this year than we were last year, so I’m excited to see our defensive have a passing challenge.”
The Liberators faced Liberty in Bolivar’s home opener last year, he said, and a sizable crowd of Bolivar supporters turned out to support the team.
This year, Bolivar is expecting a tough match on the road.
“We’re excited to go down there and play some quality football,” he said. “We expect a really good game, and we’d love to have people drive down there for it.”
Week one
Liberty’s season opener loss this year came Saturday, Aug. 31, against Richmond in Bolivar. Johnson, who watched the match, said Richmond jumped on Liberty early, eventually winning 42-37.
Johnson said he came away impressed with this week’s opponents.
“Their kids are very skilled,” he said. “They never quit. They were down 21-0 and ended up making a game out of it.”
Bolivar also jumped out to an early lead in its season opener, scoring 47 unanswered points on Eldon by halftime Friday.
Frequently forced to punt and facing long fields, Eldon’s lone score came late in the fourth quarter, with a runner sneaking in for the score and then swinging right for a 2-point conversion.
The final score and the results of the 2-point conversion were listed incorrectly in Saturday’s issue of the BH-FP.
