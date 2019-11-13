Bolivar High School football is undefeated and one win away from a Class 4 District 6 championship after upsetting West Plains 36-21 Friday, Nov. 8.
The Liberators’ mercurial 2019 rise will see them on the field Friday, Nov. 15, against defending district champion Webb City.
The game is at 7 p.m. in Webb City.
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, Bolivar has an 0-6 record against the Cardinals dating back to 2008.
The Liberators’ most recent loss against Webb City was a 56-7 rout in 2014, when Bolivar finished 7-4.
The now 11-0 Liberators will bring strong statistics and surging momentum into Friday’s district matchup, though.
Against No. 2 West Plains, No. 3 Bolivar put its defense to work, with Cooper Hitchcock forcing two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.
The Liberators also had two sacks and forced a fumble — big defensive plays from a squad that’s held opponents to an average of just 9.5 points per game this year.
Webb City’s offense is averaging 44.7 points per game.
Bolivar’s offense, which put up 345 total yards on West Plains, has averaged 50.5 points per game in 2019, will face off against Webb City’s defense, which has allowed just 10.7 points per game.
“Webb City is a great football team, and we look forward to the opportunity to play for a district championship,” Liberator coach Glen Johnson said.
The Cardinals are 10-1 this year with a 35-28 loss to Class 6 neighbor Joplin.
Webb City won the matchup the year before en route to a 13-1 2018 playoff appearance that saw the team fall 17-13 to eventual state champion Ladou Horton Watkins one game short of the state title game.
The playoff picture
The Liberators are already in territory they haven’t traversed since 2013 when the team was undefeated and won its district title game before playing four rounds into state sectionals, falling 35-0 to Liberty North.
The winner of Friday’s game will face the District 5 champion Saturday, Nov. 23. That title will be contested by Lebanon and Camdenton this Friday.
Elsewhere, Bolivar’s regular season opponents Cape Girardeau Central (District 1) and Hannibal (District 4) also have upcoming district title games.
Week 11
Bolivar upended West Plains 36-21 Friday, Nov. 8, keeping step in the game’s early back-and-forth battle before driving a wedge to take a firm lead before halftime.
The Liberators kept up the pressure to down the Zizzers, a defending District 5 champion, and advance to the District 6 title game.
Eathen Dinwidde scored first for Bolivar, followed by Hunter Berry. Cooper Hitchcock, lining up on defense, grabbed an interception out of the air and returned it for a touchdown to give the Liberators a 21-7 lead. West Plains’ starting quarterback was injured trying to chase down the play and hobbled for the remainder of the game.
Hitchcock took a second interception before the first half ended.
Kicker Alex Maldonado added 3 points on a field goal. Blade Hancock and Dinwiddie each had touchdowns before the game ended.
