On paper, Bolivar High School football looks ready to run straight past Union Friday, Oct. 4.
The Liberators are undefeated, averaging 40.8 points per game, and have all but overwhelmed several opponents who last year inflicted the team with a 4-6 record last year.
Bolivar heads into homecoming this week following a 28-12 win over Center High School in Kansas City Friday, Sept. 27. The Liberators dropped the match 37-13 last year and entered their game with Union 2-3.
Union won 21-13 last year, capitalizing on its defensive talent to score on an interception return in the second quarter and later sacking Liberator passer Hayden Burks to prevent a comeback in the fourth quarter.
That defense, plus a returning potent offense, has Bolivar coach Glen Johnson ready for a tough opponent.
“They return several starters on a solid defense,” Johnson said. “Their defense may be our toughest test to this point. They play together and fly around.”
The Liberator offense, has, thus far, taken all comers.
Burks launched a stirring drive to lift the team back from a 6-0 deficit in the second quarter of its game against Center last week. Liberator Blade Hancock owned two touchdown receptions in the win, while running back Eathen Dinwiddie also claimed a score.
The first quarter of last week’s game remains the only frame in which Bolivar has trailed an opponent this season.
Defensively, Johnson said Bolivar will have its hands full, listing six of his opponent’s offensive weapons. Returning Union quarterback Derek Hulsey is chief among those threats, Johnson said.
“He makes good decisions and throws the ball well,” Johnson said.
Hulsey’s supporting cast includes wide receiver Peyton Burke, who had a score against the Liberators in last year’s game.
“(Burke) did most of the damage to us last year,” Johnson said. “He has been targeted almost 50 times this season with a couple of touchdowns. We will need to know where he is at all times.”
Bolivar’s defense will also have to contend with Chase Mehler, an emerging target for Hulsey with four touchdowns on the season.
Twice this year, the Liberator defense has held opponents to single digits. It’s currently averaging 7.4 points allowed per game and enters the match following a scoreless second half against Center that hinged on a fourth down goal line stand. The Liberators’ first half also featured a fumble returned for a touchdown.
Week 5 recap
Bolivar looked to be on the back foot in the first quarter of its game against Center Friday, Sept. 27. After three downs and a punt, the Liberators surrendered a touchdown, with Center quarterback Jesse Stills exploding for a long run to the end zone.
Trailing 6-0 through the rest of the quarter, Bolivar wasn’t able to get in gear offensively. Burks used a series of runs up the middle to get the team closer to midfield starting the second quarter, extending the drive with his arm before finding Hancock for a touchdown pass.
Bolivar grabbed three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Hancock recorded a second score. Dinwiddie rushed in for a touchdown and, on defense, Bolivar’s Darrin Fugitt recovered a stripped fumble and returned it for a score.
The two teams held each other scoreless in the second half, as Bolivar’s defense locked down the two-possession advantage.
