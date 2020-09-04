Libs to meet Parkview

Bolivar High School football notched its first win in the Ozark Conference on Friday, Aug. 28, beating Rolla 16-8.
The Liberators’ next test is 0-1 Class 5 Parkview on Friday, Sept. 4, at JFK Stadium in Springfield.
The two teams don’t have a history for as long as the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s been posting scores online.
Parkview’s first-round loss came at the hands of Lighthouse Christian Academy on Friday.
Parkview finished 1-9 last year, including a 68-0 loss to Bolivar opponent West Plains.
The Liberators beat West Plains 36-21 last year en route to a second place Class 4 District 6 finish.
Week 1
After taking the lead early Friday, the Liberator defense held off Rolla’s late charge for the win.
Bolivar quarterback Bo Banner set his team up in scoring position with a daring scramble.
Running back Darrin Fugitt punched the ball into the end zone to put Bolivar up 7-0 in the first quarter.
While Bolivar’s defense kept Rolla at bay, its offense struggled at times to connect, and the game entered halftime with the same margin.
Rolla’s defense claimed a pair of interceptions in the first half.
Banner scrambled again for a big gain in the second half and later put the ball in the end zone to put his team up 13-0.
Nathan McClellan connected on a field goal, and Rolla’s Adam Hounsom scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion to set up a tense final stanza.
Late turnovers gave Rolla the ball in scoring position with seconds on the clock and a chance to score a second touchdown.
But, the Liberator line showed its experience, and Bolivar held on.
The OC
The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Lebanon, Kickapoo and West Plains in winning their first game of the season.
Lebanon, a team Bolivar will face in Week 3, topped Hillcrest 34-13.
Kickapoo beat Camdenton 28-7 in Week 1. Bolivar faces Camdenton on Friday, Sept. 25, and Kickapoo on Friday, Oct. 16.
West Plains won 66-44 over Glendale. Bolivar plays Glendale on Friday, Sept. 18, and West Plains on Friday, Oct. 23.
