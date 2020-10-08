Bolivar football will look to bounce back from a late loss to Waynesville as the Liberators celebrate homecoming this week against 0-6 Hillcrest.
Despite last week’s setback, 4-2 Bolivar appears the dominant team this week.
Bolivar’s defense is the second best in the Ozark Conference, allowing opponents to average just 17.5 points per game, while Hillcrest is averaging just 20.3 points per contest.
The Liberators had been the top defense in the league until last week.
Bolivar’s offense churned out five rushing touchdowns last week and could perform even better this Friday against a Hillcrest defense that has allowed opponents to average 33.8 points.
The Liberators beat Hillcrest 73-0 in the first round of last year’s district tournament.
Week 6
On a night when the video board and half the lights on the field at Robert W. Plaster Stadium remained off until after halftime, Liberator football too seemed ready to emerge from the dark of a tough first half and claim a decisive win against Waynesville.
It wasn’t to be. Down three of its best — running backs EJ Ingram, Dylan Hall and Darrin Fugitt — Bolivar fell 37-33.
The Liberators clawed back from a 14-6 first quarter deficit to lead 18-17 at halftime. Bolivar even led 33-23 with around 5 minutes left in the game.
Quarterback Bo Banner, with help from a contingent of blockers, rushed for all five of Bolivar’s touchdowns.
But, the team found later trips to scoring range met with stiff resistance, failing to capitalize on three opportunities to score short touchdowns that would have put the game away.
Meanwhile, Waynesville poured on unanswered points, mostly on fast, sweeping pass plays.
With about 2:29 left in the game, Waynesville scored again to cut Bolivar’s advantage to 33-30.
The Tigers were then able to recover an onside kick officials ruled traveled the required 10 yards, despite protests from the field and the coaches booth that netted Bolivar a sideline warning.
The game changing call meant Waynesville was able to score again, leaving Bolivar just under 1 minute on the clock to retake the lead.
Instead, the Liberators earned a penalty and closed the game throwing an interception.
Despite missing Ingram, Hall and Fugitt, Bolivar seemingly showed no shortage of running talent.
Banner, Parker Erickson and Andrew Bunn all put their feet to work to rush for the Liberators, but Keelan Jordan may have been Bolivar’s brightest lights on a dark night.
The sophomore made Waynesville’s defense miss multiple tackles and seemed close to scoring on several occasions.
Happy homecoming, Bolivar
It’s homecoming week in Bolivar.
Homecoming coronation is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Southwest Baptist University’s Robert W. Plaster Stadium, and the Liberators will play Hillcrest High School at 7 p.m.
There will also be no homecoming parade, the district recently announced.
The campus is planning an outdoor pep assembly at 2:30 p.m. Friday, and all students are invited, BHS principal David Geurin said.
“We’re excited to celebrate homecoming in some new ways,” Geurin said in a district statement. “Of course, we’ll also miss some of the tried and true traditions.”
Part of those new traditions include a class-level competition to decorate the hallways at BHS. Judging was Friday, Oct. 2, and the class with the best decorations will be announced at the pep assembly.
The postseason picture
While the loss to a larger Waynesville team may have hurt Bolivar’s chances at an Ozark Conference title, the Liberators are still second-ranked in Class 4 District 6 with 47.23 points.
At 6-0, and with 58.67 points, Helias Catholic is the district’s top team.
Third place Warrensburg, which missed its first game and sits at 4-1, has 45.4 points.
Bolivar is set to start district play Friday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.