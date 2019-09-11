Now 2-0, Libs to face Hannibal

For the second time this season, Bolivar High School football will gear up to face an opponent it lost to by double-digits last year.
Two weeks ago, Bolivar downed Eldon 54-8, avenging a 42-26 2018 loss.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, the Liberators will line up against Hannibal, this time on home turf.
Hannibal won a 49-12 rain-doused road game in 2018. This year’s game is set for Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
“We are looking forward to a very physical game,” Bolivar coach Glen Johnson told the BH-FP Monday, Sept. 9. “This will be a great test for our team and a great opportunity to play a quality Class 4 Hannibal team.”
Friday is youth football night, Johnson said. Youth football players who wear their jerseys to Plaster Stadium will receive free admission and may run out of the tunnel with the team when they take the field.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, Hannibal held the Liberators scoreless until the third quarter last year. Hannibal was up 42-0 before Bolivar’s Hayden Burks managed a touchdown pass.
The win mirrored both of Bolivar’s victories so far this year.
Now 2-0, Bolivar, so far, also hasn’t allowed opponents to score until the second half. And in both games, the Liberators have owned tall leads before opponents could get on the board.
Eldon’s lone score came in the fourth quarter of the week 1 matchup. Bolivar had a 54-point advantage at the time.
Against Mountain View-Liberty, Bolivar jumped to a 35-0 lead in the third quarter, only then surrendering points to the Eagles.
Hannibal enters the match 0-2, with a 46-0 loss to Helias Catholic in week 1 and a 27-12 loss to Jefferson City in week 2. The Pirates lost narrowly to both teams last year, outscored by just a combined 4 points.
Bolivar’s Eathen Dinwiddie enters the matchup after two weeks of leading the Liberator scorers. The senior running back barreled in for a score against Liberty Friday after numerous trips to the end zone against Eldon the week before.
He’ll look to add to a Bolivar program that’s averaged 46 points per game.
Seniors Burks and Blade Hancock have also come up big for the Liberators in their two previous matchups, linking up for a touchdown through the air on offense against Liberty. On defense, the two lined up to stifle Liberty quarterback Jaris Acklin, who Bolivar coach Glen Johnson said he’d marked as an offensive threat before the game.
“We were preparing for a shootout,” Johnson previously told the BH-FP. “It was encouraging to see our offense show up.”
Lineman Blake Campbell’s name was listed with a series of defensive stops against Liberty, and he’s joined by two-way athlete Dylan Hall in lending to the Liberators’ average of 11 points allowed per game.
Following Friday’s game, Johnson told the BH-FP the Liberator defense did well in surviving the crucible of Acklin’s aerial offense.
“It was a great test for our young secondary, just knowing they could have success against a quality quarterback,” Johnson said, referring to his team’s pass defense.
Following Friday’s game, the Liberators will play two teams on the road, first facing Marshall High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, before heading to Kansas City to play Center High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
