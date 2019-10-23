Pleasant Hope football fought all four quarters Friday, Oct. 19, but wasn’t able to overcome 3-5 Stockton, which throttled the 0-8 Pirates 80-6.
Stockton took an early lead and protected the end zone, walking through the first quarter 16-0 and preventing all Pleasant Hope attempts to get in scoring range.
Through the second quarter, Stockton took a commanding lead, stacking up several unanswered trips to the end zone to own a 40-0 advantage by halftime.
Stockton returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, also completing several scoring drives on offense.
As the game headed into the fourth quarter, Pleasant Hope earned a single trip to the end zone to net 6 points.
Stockton broke three school records during the game.
Stockton athletic director Mike Kenney gave credit to the Pirates.
“No matter what, Pleasant Hope doesn't quit,” Kenney said. “They always have heart and come to play four quarters. They don't stop, no matter what the scoreboard says.”
Pleasant Hope wraps up its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, against Pierce City. The Eagles beat the Pirates 68-0 last year.
