FOOTBALL

Oct. 11

Bolivar at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hope at Diamond, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Oct. 10

Fair Play, Humansville at Buffalo meet, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oct. 9

Fair Play at Hermitage, 5 p.m.

Oct. 10

Bolivar at Camdenton 4:30 p.m.

Fair Play at El Do, 5 p.m.

Halfway at MCE, 4:30 p.m.

Humansville at Macks Creek, 5 p.m.

Oct. 11

MCE vs Montrose, 4:30 p.m. 

SOCCER

Oct. 10

Bolivar vs Willard, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 10

Pleasant Hope at Ash Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12

Bolivar at Clinton Tourney, various times

Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Invitational, various times

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

