FOOTBALL
Oct. 11
Bolivar at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hope at Diamond, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Oct. 10
Fair Play, Humansville at Buffalo meet, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oct. 9
Fair Play at Hermitage, 5 p.m.
Oct. 10
Bolivar at Camdenton 4:30 p.m.
Fair Play at El Do, 5 p.m.
Halfway at MCE, 4:30 p.m.
Humansville at Macks Creek, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11
MCE vs Montrose, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Oct. 10
Bolivar vs Willard, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 10
Pleasant Hope at Ash Grove, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12
Bolivar at Clinton Tourney, various times
Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Invitational, various times
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
