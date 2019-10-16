CROSS COUNTRY

Oct. 17

  • Bolivar at Warrensburg Invite, various times

Oct. 19

  • Fair Play, Humansville, MCE at Humansville meet, various times

FOOTBALL

Oct. 18

  • Bolivar vs Ft. Scott, 7 p.m.
  • P. Hope at Stockton, 7 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

Oct. 16

  • MCE vs Humansville, Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17

  • Bolivar at TBA, Bolivar, 4 p.m. 
  • Halfway at TBA, Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.
  • Fair Play vs Walnut Grove, Fair Play, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Oct. 17

  • Bolivar vs Parkview, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Oct. 17

  • P. Hope at Miller, 7 p.m. 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

