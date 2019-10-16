CROSS COUNTRY
Oct. 17
- Bolivar at Warrensburg Invite, various times
Oct. 19
- Fair Play, Humansville, MCE at Humansville meet, various times
FOOTBALL
Oct. 18
- Bolivar vs Ft. Scott, 7 p.m.
- P. Hope at Stockton, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oct. 16
- MCE vs Humansville, Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 17
- Bolivar at TBA, Bolivar, 4 p.m.
- Halfway at TBA, Fair Play, 4:30 p.m.
- Fair Play vs Walnut Grove, Fair Play, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Oct. 17
- Bolivar vs Parkview, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Oct. 17
- P. Hope at Miller, 7 p.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
