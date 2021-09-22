You have permission to edit this article.
Preparing for homecoming

16A-fb-recap prev- IMG_5917 cmyk.jpeg

Tate Mashburn, Christian Jenkins and Drake Durham hold jersey No. 66, inviting the crowd to join them in a moment of silence for the late Cash Cable before the game.

Bolivar’s high school football team played on Friday, Sept. 17, in a game Bolivar lost 42-27 to Glendale — a team that remains undefeated.

The Liberators’ next test is on Friday, Sept. 24, at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.

For its 2021 homecoming game, Bolivar will be coming up against 3-1 Class 5 Camdenton, a team which was undefeated until Friday night.

Camdenton had held three consecutive wins against Kickapoo, Waynesville and Parkview, until it fell to West Plains 53-21.

The Lakers finished the season 5-6 last year, including a 38-26 loss to the Liberators.

The Liberators rest at a 1-3 overall record — following losses to Rolla, Lebanon and Glendale and a win over Parkview — as they enter the fifth week of the season.

Week 4

Friday night, Glendale traveled to Bolivar’s home turf and came out victorious. Coach Glen Johnson, though, said the Liberators “played hard from start to finish,” and “showed improvement from last week.”

He went on to explain how the Ozark Conference is tough, but it is helping the team prepare for the playoffs.

“We continue to improve in all three phases,” he said, “and now it’s time to beat a good team.”

The Liberators will face similar obstacles with the Lakers as they did with Glendale.

However, Johnson said the team “will show up for homecoming and play hard like they have each week.”

He said he expects his Liberators will learn from their game against Glendale and take that knowledge to improve for the homecoming game.

“We are 1-3,” he said, “and I think our guys are hungry to get back to the winning side, and they are willing to take care of their bodies and prepare hard, so that we have the opportunity to be successful.”

The OC

The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Camdenton, Hillcrest, Parkview and Waynesville in fourth-week losses.

Hillcrest came up against Rolla but fumbled into a 56-6 loss to the Bulldogs.

Parkview finished nil in its game against Kickapoo, losing 40-0, while Lebanon overtook Waynesville 58-20.

Read more about Bolivar’s homecoming week on page 5A of today’s issue.

16A-fb-recap prev- IMG_5916 cmyk.jpeg

Bolivar’s Liberators charge onto the field, carrying their school and country flags, as well as their pride. Deacon Sharp and Kaden Degraffenreid lead the stampede.
16A-fb-recap prev- IMG_5924 cmyk.jpeg

Liberator fans cheer for the Bolivar High School team from the stands, screams and applause echoing onto the field.
16A-fb-recap prev- IMG_5925 cmyk.jpeg

Keelan Jordan carries the ball, trying to evade the fast-approaching Falcons closing in, as Liberator James Miller races forward to help.
16A-fb-recap prev- IMG_5919 cmyk.jpeg

The Liberators band together and tackle their Falcon opponent to the ground.
16A-fb-recap prev- IMG_5918 cmyk.jpeg

The Friday, Sept. 16, football game was a dedication to “remember and honor Cash Cable,” coach Glen Johnson said. The teenager, a former teammate, died at age 15 on Friday, April 2. Part of Bolivar’s football team, Cable wore jersey No. 66, a number the team now reserves in memory of him.

 

