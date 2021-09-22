Preparing for homecoming

Bolivar’s high school football team played on Friday, Sept. 17, in a game Bolivar lost 42-27 to Glendale — a team that remains undefeated.
The Liberators’ next test is on Friday, Sept. 24, at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
For its 2021 homecoming game, Bolivar will be coming up against 3-1 Class 5 Camdenton, a team which was undefeated until Friday night.
Camdenton had held three consecutive wins against Kickapoo, Waynesville and Parkview, until it fell to West Plains 53-21.
The Lakers finished the season 5-6 last year, including a 38-26 loss to the Liberators.
The Liberators rest at a 1-3 overall record — following losses to Rolla, Lebanon and Glendale and a win over Parkview — as they enter the fifth week of the season.
Week 4
Friday night, Glendale traveled to Bolivar’s home turf and came out victorious. Coach Glen Johnson, though, said the Liberators “played hard from start to finish,” and “showed improvement from last week.”
He went on to explain how the Ozark Conference is tough, but it is helping the team prepare for the playoffs.
“We continue to improve in all three phases,” he said, “and now it’s time to beat a good team.”
The Liberators will face similar obstacles with the Lakers as they did with Glendale.
However, Johnson said the team “will show up for homecoming and play hard like they have each week.”
He said he expects his Liberators will learn from their game against Glendale and take that knowledge to improve for the homecoming game.
“We are 1-3,” he said, “and I think our guys are hungry to get back to the winning side, and they are willing to take care of their bodies and prepare hard, so that we have the opportunity to be successful.”
The OC
The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Camdenton, Hillcrest, Parkview and Waynesville in fourth-week losses.
Hillcrest came up against Rolla but fumbled into a 56-6 loss to the Bulldogs.
Parkview finished nil in its game against Kickapoo, losing 40-0, while Lebanon overtook Waynesville 58-20.
