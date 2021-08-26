You have permission to edit this article.
Put to the test

Bolivar’s Kahl Berry holds firmly onto the football, taking down one of Mt. Vernon’s players.

Bolivar Liberators had their first chance of the season to put their football practice to the test on Friday, Aug. 20, at Mt. Vernon.

The team scrimmaged in offense and defense against Neosho, Mt. Vernon and McDonald County. No scores were recorded at the scrimmages, but coach Glen Johnson was keeping an eye on his players.

“I thought we played well in the jamboree,” he said, mentioning the team’s continual and weekly improvement.

Senior Josh Bowes holds the football and bolts across the field.

Senior quarterback Brant Meredith impressed when he hit the field Friday night, Johnson said. He also “really solidified himself” as the team’s “signal caller.”

Johnson said senior wide receiver Deacon Sharp showed “his value blocking on the perimeter.”

“The entire offensive line was very solid,” he added.

Kaden Degraffenreid butts heads with Neosho’s Andrew Rupert.

Offensively, Trenton Patke, Braidyn Spiegel, Jake Banner and Josh Bowes were a few of the Liberators to pass the goal line during the scrimmages.

On the defensive line, junior Blake Goodman and seniors Kaden Degraffenreid and James Miller held it down well, the coach said.

Degraffenreid also helped hold down the defensive line well in Bolivar’s first game ever in the Ozark Conference last year. He played a part in ensuring the team’s opponent didn’t score a single point in the first half.

Liberators square off with their Mt. Vernon opponents at a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 20.

For that game, the Liberators came head to head with Rolla High School, a team Bolivar hadn't played against since the Missouri State High School Activities Association began posting records online, according to past coverage. 

This year, Rolla is again Bolivar football’s first game of the season.

With strong defense and offense, Bolivar came out victorious 16-8 last year.

For the rest of the season, Rolla took four losses and scored five wins, the team’s highest score of the season being 42-29 against Glendale, according to MSHSAA.

The Liberators take a knee after their three scrimmage games against Neosho, Mt. Vernon and McDonald County, listening to the coaches go over their plays.

On the other side, Bolivar only lost three games, the other seven being games the Liberators went home from as winners. The Liberators’ highest score — with the greatest lead — was 42-7 against Parkview.

Johnson added that Rolla “had a great jamboree,” and he expects Bolivar’s first game against them at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, to be a “great” one.

With high expectations, Johnson said he has “challenged” his team “to take it one game at a time.” 

EJ Ingram bolts across the field, attempting to avoid Neosho’s Landon Werneke.

He said he believes this upcoming year “will be special for Bolivar Liberator Football.”

“And we are focused on playing our best six seconds at a time for however many opportunities we get to have on Friday night,” he said.

Quincy Jensen faces down Neosho’s Nico Olivares in a scrimmage Friday, Aug. 20.
Offensive lineman James Miller moves in on his Mt. Vernon opponents to protect Brant Meredith, who is racing across the field with the football tucked in his arm.
Elijah Roberts assumes an Iron Man pose after successfully dodging one of Mt. Vernon’s defensive line players.
Bolivar’s Sam Wooderson helps some of his teammates take down Mt. Vernon’s Braden Dodson in a scrimmage.

