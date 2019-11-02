Bo Banner didn’t wait around.
Under center late in the second quarter, the junior Liberator backup quarterback took just a handful of plays to ram his way through a field of Hillcrest defenders to set his team’s advantage at 56-0.
It was just one in a series of effortless scores for Bolivar, which won 73-0 over Hillcrest in a Class 4 District 6 quarterfinal contest Friday, Nov. 1.
The Liberators dominated both ends of the ball to take the win.
It offered a look at what the team will hope to reproduce next week in a district semifinal matchup with West Plains, which won over Neosho Friday to advance to the next round.
Early on, starting senior play caller Hayden Burks tossed long to Hunter Berry, who put the team in scoring range.
Running back Eathen Dinwiddie pushed in for a short score to give the Liberators a 7-0 lead just 40 seconds into the game.
Cooper Hitchcock grabbed an interception to set up Dinwiddie’s next score just two minutes later.
A series of long runs from Dinwiddie gave Burks an opportunity to throw long to Berry, who hauled in the pass to give the team a 21-0 lead. The two connected again four minutes later for another touchdown.
Bolivar kept piling it on, with Dinwiddie dashing in for another score as the quarter ended.
Burks next connected with Parker Erickson for a touchdown to set the advantage at 42-0.
Dinwiddie scored again, then Banner struck to set the advantage at 56-0 before halftime.
The Liberators’ starting squad lined up for the first snap in the second half, and Dinwiddie dashed more than 80 yards to score another touchdown.
Bolivar’s defense kept the clamps on through the second half, with Jack Roweton recording a sack.
Kicker Alex Maldonado, who was flawless through the game, nailed a field goal to set the score at 66-0. Sophomore EJ Ingram scored last for the Liberators as the team substituted in new players late in the game.
See Wednesday’s issue of the BH-FP for more photos and a preview of Bolivar’s next matchup.
