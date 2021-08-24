Running back to the field

When COVID-19 swept through the nation in 2020, it canceled the fall season for Southwest Baptist University’s football team. Therefore, a practice-only 2021 spring season turned into a conference-only season, coach Robert Clardy said.
In the spring, the team only played in three games, but the “players took advantage of it,” he said.
The team was “young and inexperienced at some positions,” but the players still got out on the field and showed “what they can do.”
These players, facing adversaries as a family and fighting as a family, don’t quit, Clardy said.
With players who “push each other to be great every day,” Clardy said he “can’t wait to watch them compete this fall.”
Last spring, the team lost four-year starter Nathan Schaffer to graduation. He played offensive lineman, anchoring at the left tackle position. Clardy said he was “a great player” who “made a huge impact on our success offensively.”
However, Clardy said the pandemic opened the opportunity for senior players to return and “finish their eligibility with a full season.”
On the team this season are 10 seniors, five who “are in graduate school or pursuing their Doctorate in Physical Therapy.”
A couple of offensive impact seniors are Curtis Cuillard and Jarrett Massie, who both play as starting wide receivers.
Cuillard, Clardy said, was a first team all-conference player last year. He almost broke a record against William Jewell College during a game with eight catches and 142 yards in the first quarter. However, he suffered an injury and ended up “missing the rest of the game,” the coach said.
Another returning starter includes running back Eric Knight.
Knight, Clardy said, “is a great leader in the meeting room and on the field.” Also, if he catches the ball out of the backfield, he becomes a “threat” who “has great vision running the ball,” the coach added.
He is a player the coach expects a lot out of.
When it comes to defense, there are underclassmen and one senior returning starter.
Three-year team captain and starting linebacker TJ Morgan is another player who “leads both on and off the field,” Clardy said. He is also the player his teammates “look to” in the face of adversity, the coach added.
Of the players on the team, there are 36 newcomers, Clardy said. Then, there are 37 redshirt freshmen, both groups totaling up to around 67% of the team. Many on the team are young players, so as the season starts, they will be competing to be on the field.
With this group of students, Clardy said he won’t predict the outcome of the season but “we expect to win every time we step on the field.”
However, these players understand it takes work to succeed, and there is a process in that, he said.
“We talk to our players about investing in the root,” he said, adding how the team can’t expect to bear fruit from a game they didn’t work for.
With that, Clardy said the team is eager “to get back out on the field and compete,” an anticipation the coach said is pre-season tradition.
“It’s not going to be perfect,” he said, “but how we respond to the moments in the game and throughout the season will be a factor in the success we see on the field.”
The Bearcats will have their first look at how they respond after their first game at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, against the University of West Florida at Pensacola, Florida.
