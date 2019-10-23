Facing a fourth down with 6 yards to go Saturday, Oct. 19, Southwest Baptist University football called a fake punt.
Linebacker Aaron Harris was up to the task, punching the ball in for a 20-yard gain to get the Bearcats the first down in the first half of a homecoming matchup against Great Lakes Valley Conference opponent Quincy University — where everything seemed to go right until the momentum ran out.
SBU owned a 24-7 lead halfway through the second quarter but surrendered 14 unanswered points before halftime and eventually fell 48-34.
The Bearcats are 3-4, with a 1-3 conference record.
“We came out focused and played with a lot of energy and had the lead going into halftime,” SBU coach Robert Clardy said. “We came out and made too many mistakes in the second half and turned the ball over.”
Down 7-0 early in the first quarter, passer Brendan Smith hit receiver Rashad Blunt for a 62-yard gain. He then put the ball in the hands of Eric Knight, who rammed it in for the tying score.
Smith finished the game 19-31 for 224 yards and a touchdown in the air. He had 24 rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Blunt finished the game with four catches for 97 yards.
SBU piled it on early, with running back Bryce Cabrera dashing 31 yards and hurdling a defender to put his team up 14-0. Cabrera was the team’s top rusher, compiling 151 yards on 19 attempts with two touchdowns, including one on a pass.
Defensive back Quincy Jones Jr. kept the early pressure on defense, forcing an end zone fumble that resulted in a touchback. Taylor Jones-Morgan led the defense with nine tackles.
The teams traded possession before Harris’ fake punt, which led to another Cabrera touchdown.
Cory Hanger put in a 47-yard punt return to set up a field goal from kicker Kyle Ghetes, who gave SBU its 24-7 lead.
On defense, Hanger added eight tackles.
“It was a great atmosphere for a football game,” Clardy said. “The crowd was great and supportive throughout the game, and our players fed off of that energy early.”
That was as far ahead as the energy could carry the Bearcats, though. Quincy scored two touchdowns before the end of the second quarter, narrowing the lead to 24-21.
Two potential SBU touchdowns were called back early in the third quarter, and the Bearcats were forced to settle for a field goal. A Quincy touchdown gave the visiting team the lead, and they never gave it back. Another Quincy touchdown widened the advantage to 35-27.
“Our third down conversion percentage was a big key to our success in the first half, but we struggled moving the chains early in the second half and let them steal the momentum back,” Clardy said.
After another touchdown from Quincy, SBU’s comeback attempt got on track. Following a 55-yard run from Cabrera, Smith hit Chance Dietz for a 17-yard pass.
Smith then dashed in for the score. At 42-34, his team trailed by a single possession.
Late in the fourth, a fumble recovery gave the Bearcats their chance, but an interception sealed the loss. Quincy scored again before the game ended.
SBU faces McKendree University at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Lebanon, Illinois.
“Our goal every day is to be better than we were yesterday,” Clardy said. “We have to learn from this and put it behind us, because the schedule isn’t going to get any easier moving forward. We have a great group of young men that will respond this week in practice in preparation for McKendree.”
