On Friday, Aug. 27, Southwest Baptist University announced the addition of a home football contest to its fall 2021 season.
A schedule update stated the Bearcats will face off at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, against University of Texas Permian Basin at Plaster Stadium in Bolivar.
Week one of the season was initially a bye.
The remaining fall 2021 football schedule can be found in the Saturday, Aug. 21, issue of the BH-FP, as well as online at BolivarMoNews.com.
