Southwest Baptist University football falls to 3-5 on the season following a 24-14 loss to McKendree University Saturday, Oct. 26.
Kicker Kyle Ghetes got the team on the board 3-0 following a drive that featured a 24-yard rush from quarterback Brenden Smith.
Two ensuing field goal attempts were unsuccessful, with a bobbled snap sinking the first and a wide left miss from Ghetes on the second leaving the score 3-0.
McKendree scored on its next drive, taking a 7-3 lead.
SBU had a chance on its next drive but failed to convert a fourth down near McKendree’s 29-yard line and entered halftime trailing.
Smith and running back Bryce Cabrera put together big gains in the team’s next series, pushing the Bearcats into field goal range, where Ghetes narrowed McKendree’s advantage to 7-6.
The SBU defense forced McKendree to turn the ball over on downs, but a failed punt gave McKendree possession again on SBU's 28-yard line. Seven plays later, McKendree extended its lead to 14-6 with a touchdown.
SBU called a trick play, but its pass fell incomplete and McKendree took over possession. Following a stop from SBU’s defense, the Bearcats got the ball back, and Smith hit receiver Curtis Cuillard for a long gain. Short runs set the team up in scoring range, and Smith darted in for a touchdown. He connected with Cuillard for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14.
McKendree added a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Smith led the way for SBU’s offense, throwing for 108 yards and rushing for 115 and a touchdown. Cabrera contributed 84 rushing yards. SBU’s defense held McKendree’s quarterback to just two completions for 20 yards. De'shawn Tone had nine total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for 13 yards lost and a forced fumble.
SBU plays Missouri S&T at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Rolla.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SBU 0
UMSL 1
SBU women’s soccer held University of Missouri-St. Louis scoreless through the first 80 minutes but gave up one goal late to fall 1-0 Friday, Oct. 25. Morgan Houston and Sheena Nichol had shots. Goalkeeper Ashlyn Gibbs allowed one goal on eight shots on goal.
SBU 0
LU 1
Lindenwood scored in the 79th minute against SBU Sunday, Oct. 27, to pull out a 1-0 win.
Lady Bearcats Cat Harris and Raquel Rodriguez had shots on goal. Gibbs had two saves in goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
SBU 0
Bellarmine 6
Bellarmine scored early and held SBU men’s soccer scoreless, winning 6-0 Sunday, Oct. 20.
Isaiah Waddy and Race Roberts had shots. Owen Luscombe had nine saves in goal.
SBU 1
UMSL 3
SBU was able to tie University of Missouri-St. Louis, but couldn’t keep up Friday, Oct. 25, falling 3-1.
The Tritons scored in the 21st minute. Roberts scored in the 55th minute on an assist from Kevin Zavala. Luscombe also had four saves in goal.
SBU 1
LU 7
SBU fell 7-1 to Lindenwood on Sunday, Oct. 27. Luscombe had four saves in the first half to keep the score close at 2-0. Freddy Ramirez scored SBU’s lone goal in the 86th minute.
VOLLEYBALL
SBU 1
Quincy 3
SBU Volleyball fell 3-1 to Quincy University Friday, Oct. 25.
The Lady Bearcats were able to battle from behind to take a 12-9 lead in the first set, but eventually fell 25-20. SBU won the second set 26-24 on a kill from Mikhaela Cochran. Rachel Pfeifer had 12 kills on the night, and Delanie Tipton had 11. Makenzie Bouse led the team with three blocks and 42 assists. Kylie Talbott collected 20 digs.
SBU 0
Truman 3
Truman State University swept SBU 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 26. Cochran and Pfeifer led the Bearcats with seven kills. Bouse had 23 assists and 10 digs in the loss. Talbott added in nine digs.
