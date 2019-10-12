It didn’t take a minute.
With just over 50 seconds on the clock, Bolivar High School quarterback Hayden Burks had marched his team down the field, finding receivers Blade Hancock and Parker Erickson, before connecting with Hunter Berry to put his team up 6-0 on Clinton Friday, Oct. 11.
The Liberators came away from the one-sided road matchup with a 49-7 win.
Bolivar owned a 42-0 lead at halftime.
Alex Maldonado was perfect for the Liberators, parting the uprights on every extra point.
The Liberators maintained their perfect record, too, entering next week 7-0. Clinton falls to 0-7 on the season.
Bolivar coach Glen Johnson put the game in perspective.
“Every win is a good win,” Johnson said after the matchup. “(I’m) proud of our kids’ focus.”
A hard-charging Eathen Dinwiddie earned multiple touchdowns for the Liberators, his first coming just a few after Berry’s catch.
The senior raced up the field to put his team up 14-0 with 8:14 left in the first quarter before striking again just three minutes later to give his team a 21-0 advantage.
Running back Bo Banner added 6 points near the end of the quarter, parting the defenders to set the advantage even higher. Banner later entered the game under center, overseeing a series of snaps.
Dinwiddie’s third touchdown run came just a minute later, setting the score at 35-0.
In the second quarter, Burks continued the team’s dominance on the ground, rolling out to the right to charge in for a touchdown.
The Liberators’ defensive unit, including Blake Campbell, wreaked havoc in the backfield, while Cooper Hitchcock grabbed an interception.
Dinwiddie stuck again in the third quarter, breaking loose for a touchdown run.
As the fourth quarter started, a field goal attempt by Bolivar evolved into Clinton’s lone bright spot. The ball, tipped by a defender, fell into Clinton’s hands. A long return set the Cardinals up in scoring range, and the next play saw the home team score on a touchdown pass into the end zone.
Banner, with help from Darrin Fugitt, marched his team down the field as the Liberators ran out the clock, but Bolivar fell stuffed near the goal line before the game ended.
The Liberators next face Fort Scott, with the Kansas team traveling to Bolivar for a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 matchup.
See a preview of the game and more photos in the Wednesday, Oct. 16, issue of the BH-FP.
