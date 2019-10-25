Over just two quarters Friday, Oct. 25, Cape Central High School scored the most points of any opponent Liberator football faced in its 2019 regular season.
Bolivar entered halftime up 34-28 on the Tigers following a shootout in the first half that saw senior Eathen Dinwiddie score multiple touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Liberator defense struggled early to stop Central’s big plays, resulting in a series of lead changes.
Bolivar won 59-35 as its defense clamped down tight through the second half. The Liberators end their regular season undefeated.
Bolivar drew first, with quarterback Hayden Burks throwing deep to Hunter Berry to put his team at Central’s 14 yard line. Ensuing snaps saw both Bo Banner and Dinwiddie kept out of the end zone, but the senior eventually plunged in to put his team up 7-0.
Central responded almost instantly, with back Henry Brown exploding for a long run.
The shootout had started.
A pair of possession changes featuring a stiff stop by the Liberator defense gave Bolivar hope, and Blade Hancock capitalized, reeling in a catch from Burks in the corner of the end zone to take a 14-7 lead.
Brown and Central instantly started the process of evening things up, lurching forward for a big gain. Central quarterback Cameron Cox then tossed a successful pass into the end zone.
Disaster nearly struck on Bolivar’s next drive, with Burks barely getting a punt off. A short field saw Brown score on the Tigers’ next drive to take a 21-14 lead. Bolivar was behind for just the second time in 2019.
Dylan Hall helped get the Liberators on track, returning a kickoff for good field position.
Dinwiddie beat and bruised his way through consecutive first downs, setting up a field goal, which was nullified after Central was called for roughing kicker Alex Maldonado. It was the break Bolivar needed, and Burks dove in for a touchdown to tie the game at 21.
It didn’t last.
On the next drive, Bolivar put pressure on Cox, forcing the quarterback out of the pocket, but he came through, throwing again to the end zone to earn a 28-21 lead.
Burks and Dinwiddie countered Central’s leaping offense with their own incremental gains, steadily marching to the end zone, where Dinwiddie dove in.
Bolivar came up big on defense, sacking Cox and the Liberators forced a punt. Dinwiddie scored on the next drive. Bolivar missed its extra point to take a 34-28 lead, which held through a pair of possession changes into halftime.
The Liberators forced two consecutive punts in the third quarter and tacked on another score from Dinwiddie to drive home the lead.
A failed field goal on the next possession saw Bolivar turn over the ball. Cox and Brown capitalized, narrowing the advantage to 40-35 as the quarter ended.
Dinwiddie and Burks earned touchdowns to widen the gap again, and Bolivar held a commanding 52-35 lead through the fourth quarter.
Following a recovered kick, Burks tacked on another score, pushing in past the line to put the team up 59-35.
Cooper Hitchcock put the nail in the coffin, intercepting a pass from Cox.
District play opens Friday, Nov. 1. See Wednesday’s issue of the BH-FP for a preview of the postseason.
