4 Liberators tapped for Grin Iron Classic
Four Bolivar High School football players were named to the west roster for this year’s Grin Iron Classic, an annual football game between top high school players from the eastern and western Ozarks.
The 2020 edition of the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from organizer Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks.
Liberators Eathen Dinwiddie, Hayden Burks, Garred Engle and Spencer Lipe received nods from the Southwest Missouri High School Football Coaches Association.
The event was slated for Friday, June 5, at Parkview High School's JFK Stadium.
"We were so hopeful the Sertoma Grin Iron Classic could be one of those events for
graduating seniors that didn't have to be canceled due to COVID-19," Bonnie Keller, president and CEO of the Tooth Truck and RMHC of the Ozarks, said in the release. "It is clear the safety risks continue to be too significant at this time to hold the event. This was a heartbreaking decision for us to make."
According to the release, the players will still be recognized on the MC22 "From the Studio" show, hosted by Corey Riggs at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5.
A program from the event, featuring all player bios and photos, will be available to the public Wednesday, June 3, at rmhcozarks.org/events/grin-iron-classic.
5 named academic all-state
Five Bolivar High School baseball players were named to the Missouri academic all-state baseball team.
Cooper Bushey, Cooper Hitchcock, Ryan Hadank, Dylan Hall and Parker Erickson earned the honor.
R-1 to hold basketball camp
Bolivar R-1 Schools will hold a basketball camp for 2020-21 students in sixth through eighth grades from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 1-4, at Bolivar High School.
The camp costs $40. Make checks payable to Bolivar R-1 Schools.
Those interested should contact coach Robby Hoegh at rhoegh@bolivarschools.org or text at 573-590-6110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.