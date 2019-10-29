FOOTBALL
Nov. 1
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, C4D6 quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nov. 2
Bolivar at district meet, Lamar, various times
Fair Play, Humansville, MCE at district meet, Linn, various times
Pl. Hope at district meet, Warrensburg, various times
SOCCER
Oct. 31
Bolivar at Branson, 5 p.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
