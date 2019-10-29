FOOTBALL

Nov. 1

Bolivar vs Hillcrest, C4D6 quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nov. 2

Bolivar at district meet, Lamar, various times

Fair Play, Humansville, MCE at district meet, Linn, various times

Pl. Hope at district meet, Warrensburg, various times

SOCCER

Oct. 31

Bolivar at Branson, 5 p.m.

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

