Tackling the storm

14A-fb- IMG_5694.jpeg

Liberator Keelan Jordan skirts around his Viking opponents, gaining distance for his team.

The Bolivar Liberators didn’t waste any time seeking redemption in their second game of the season against Springfield’s Parkview on Friday, Sept. 3 — toppling the Vikings 35-0.

The Liberators’ next test is an away game against 2-0 Class 5 Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 10.

Lebanon’s first round win was against Hillcrest High School 56-6, with its second win against Kickapoo 33-16 on Friday.

14A-fb- IMG_5685.jpeg

Bolivar Liberator fans cheer in excitement after senior wide receiver Josh Bowes caught the ball in the air and landed in the end zone.

The Yellowjackets finished the season 7-4 last year, including a 20-7 loss to the Liberators.

The Liberators rest at a 1-1 overall record, following Friday’s win and a first game loss to Rolla, as they enter into the third week of the season.

Week 2

After starting strong in the first quarter of the game with a 7-0 lead, the Liberators took ownership of their home turf. Then, following two weather delays after half-time, the game continued, and Bolivar multiplied its score by five by the night’s end.

14A-fb- IMG_5691.jpeg

Linebacker Trenton Patke takes down Parkview Viking Shane Glass.

“I am very proud of how our team responded after the Rolla game and how they approached practice and preparing for this game,” coach Glen Johnson said. “We executed on all three phases and won the turnover battle.” 

Johnson added that he enjoyed watching and being a part of the game. He also referenced the youth football program and how its members ran out with the high schoolers at the beginning of the game and were recognized during half-time.

“What a joy it was to see them run out of the tunnel with the high school,” he said.

14A-fb- IMG_5705.jpeg

Little Liberators joined the field Friday night, having run in with the older Liberators to kick off the game.

He also gave a special nod to the Liberators’ offensive line, a part of the team he said doesn’t get much recognition but was impactful to the game’s outcome.

“Kaden Degraffenreid, Cael McCullah, Quincy Jensen, James Miller and Simon Nelson continue to be the unsung heroes for the Liberators,” he said. “I have also been impressed with newcomers Brant Meredith at quarterback, Keelan Jordan and Trenton Patke at running back and Josh Bowes and Deacon Sharp at wide receiver.”

Some of the returning starters —  Blake Goodman at tight end and Elijah Roberts at fullback position — “continue to shine,” he added.

14A-fb- IMG_5684.jpeg

Brayden Benjamin, Kaleb Cunningham and the Liberator team create a chorus of applause and cheers for their teammate Josh Bowes who just scored a touchdown.

He also said “the defense pitched its first shutout,” and while it takes more than one player to accomplish that, he gave a shout out to Kahl Berry and Roberts in the linebacker core. 

Sharp, he added, gave the team a few turnovers and had two interceptions in the game. 

In the defensive line, EJ Ingram and Goodman “continue to impress.” 

“Sam Wooderson showed he could play,” Johnson said, “and I don’t think anyone missed the fumble recovery by Brandon ‘The Boom’ Hollenbeck.”

In regard to the upcoming game on Friday, Johnson said Lebanon “will prove to be our toughest test to this point.”

“Two solid programs and communities competing on the gridiron,” he added. “This game will be worth the trip to Lebanon.”

14A-fb- IMG_5695.jpeg

Liberator Deacon Sharp stands at the lead of a Viking chase, his teammates pushing forward to protect him.

The OC

The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Camdenton, West Plains, Glendale and Lebanon in wins for the second week of the season.

Camdenton overcame Waynesville 42-7, and West Plains toppled Hillcrest 69-7.

While Glendale defeated Rolla 30-26, Lebanon was claiming its win against Kickapoo.

14A-fb- IMG_5703.jpeg

After two weather delays, Bolivar’s Liberators run back to the field to continue their lead over Parkview’s Vikings.
14A-fb- IMG_5704.jpeg

Bolivar High School’s band performs during halftime.

