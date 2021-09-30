Bolivar High School’s football team had its homecoming game against Camdenton on Friday, Sept. 24, but despite pulling up close at the end, the Liberators lost 49-42 to Camdenton.
Prior to the game’s kickoff, BHS announced its 2021 Homecoming Queen — Grace Hampton, who was escorted Friday night by Simon Nelson.
The team’s next test is on Friday, Oct. 1, at Waynesville High School.
For its second away game, Bolivar will come up against Ozark Conference opponent 2-3 Class 5 Waynesville.
The Tigers have sandwiched their score with a week one win against Parkview 49-28 and a week five win against Hillcrest 45-26.
Last season, Waynesville finished 2-7, with its second and last win against Bolivar 37-33.
After their fourth loss this season, the Liberators rest at a 1-4 overall record as they enter the sixth week of the season.
Week 5
BHS lived out its annual homecoming festivities with dress-up days, a pep assembly and a parade prior to the football game’s kickoff Friday.
After the coronation, the Liberators stormed onto the field and scored the most points they’ve scored this season.
On top of the score, coach Glen Johnson said his players “continue to show growth.”
“Our team is getting better and better,” he said, “and the best is yet to come.”
He said while the team did lose, “our guys played their tails off and got better.”
With Waynesville being next, Johnson said the team will work on improving, focusing on gaining “some ground in our district seeding.”
Currently, the Liberators stand as the sixth seed in the district, but Johnson said the goal is to “move into the top half.”
Still, Waynesville will be yet another team to help prepare the Liberators for the state playoffs coming up in a few weeks.
Regarding the team itself, Johnson said he is “proud of our seniors and our emerging juniors who are really coming together.”
With the team bonding his players have been working on, Johnson said he expects to see the benefit from that.
“We appreciate the competition in the OC and hope it pays off when it really matters,” he added.
The OC
The Liberators joined fellow Ozark Conference members Parkview, Glendale, Hillcrest and Kickapoo in fifth week losses.
Parkview, the team Bolivar won 35-0 over earlier this season, fell 35-8 to Rolla — the victor of Bolivar’s first week loss.
Glendale came close to a win against Lebanon but lost 31-28 in the end.
Kickapoo made it to double-digits, but West Plains overshadowed the team with a 40-10 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.