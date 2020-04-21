All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Even though the Tuesday, April 7, general municipal election has been postponed until Tuesday, June 2, Polk County voters can continue requesting absentee ballots, county clerk Melinda Robertson announced.
Voters may vote absentee by mail or in-person, which will be curbside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robertson added.
According to a news release from the clerk’s office, Missouri law states that a registered voter may vote by absentee ballot if he or she expects to be prevented from going to the polls on election day due to one of the following reasons:
• Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which the voter is registered to vote,
• Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability,
• Religious belief or practice,
• Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place,
• Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained or
• Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681, because of safety concerns.
In the release, Robertson said voters who wish to absentee vote by mail must have their signatures notarized on a ballot envelope affidavit, except those who choose incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability as their reason for voting absentee.
Absentee ballot applications can be found online at the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. There is also a link to the site on the county clerk’s page at polkcountymo.org.
Absentee ballot applications can also be mailed to the voters who call the clerk’s office at 326-4031.
Absentee ballot applications can be returned to the county clerk’s office by mail to 102 E. Broadway St., room 11, Bolivar MO 65613, via email at clerk@polkcountymo.org or by fax at 326-3525.
Absentee ballot request applications must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Requests received after this date and time will not be processed, the release said.
Absentee voting is available until 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, and the Polk County Clerk’s office is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 30, for those wishing to vote absentee.
The release said absentee ballot applications previously submitted remain valid, as do any ballots already returned for the April 7 election.
