Agnes A. Kukal, 87, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Parkview Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born April 9, 1932, in Bolivar to James C. Ruzicka and Agnes Mary Francka Ruzicka.
She graduated from Pleasant Hope High School the class of 1950 and later earned her nursing degree from St. John’s Hospital, Springfield.
She was united in marriage to Joseph H. Kukal on Aug. 10, 1957, and to this union one daughter was born.
She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bolivar.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 38 years, Joseph H. Kukal; and a sister Marie Ruzicka.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Higginbotham and husband Mike of Bolivar; two granddaughters, Michaela and Madison Higginbotham; sister in-law Frances Carlson and husband Stener of Loveland, Colorado; brother in-law Roy Kukal and wife Joann of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with a prayer service starting at 6. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church with Father Scott Sunnenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Phase 3 building fund.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
