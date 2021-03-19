Agnes Lillian Pfitzner, 104, of Bolivar passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
Agnes was born Aug. 9, 1916, to John and Mary Pfitzner. She lived in Polk County her whole life, where she was a devout Catholic and had lived and worked on the family farm.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include brother Frank Pfitzner of Lakeview, Arkansas; sister Tracy Colburn and husband Bill of Bolivar; sister-in-law Mary McGinnis of Bolivar; nephews Charles Pfitzner and wife Jeanne of Bolivar, Mark Colburn of Casper, Wyoming, Bryan Colburn and wife Kim of Springfield, Kelly Colburn and wife Rhonda of Edmond, Oklahoma, Michael Pfitzner and wife Shelia of Olathe, Kansas; and nieces Mary Ann Penn and husband Bill of Overland Park, Kansas, Susan Colburn of Springfield, Janet Height and husband Bill of Lenexa, Kansas, Carol Hunke of Lenexa, Kansas.
Services for Agnes will be private.
