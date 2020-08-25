On Aug. 20, 2019, one year ago, Alan K. Stanley passed from this life in his home at the age of 72 to join his wife in heaven.
Alan was born Nov. 20,1946, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Laurence and Ruby Stanley.
After graduating high school, Alan joined the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. Alan was proud of serving his country.
After serving in the army, he started his college studies at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. Alan studied chemistry and math.
During this period of his life, Alan became deeply involved in music. He so loved the blues. He played saxophone in a blues band called the “Sensational Showman.” Oh, the stories he told of the days they toured southeast Kansas and the four state area in an old school bus.
Music, especially the blues, remained a vivid part of the rest of his life. He traveled near and far to hear his favorite bands. A couple of his Springfield favorites were The Band, Bluesberries and Steve and the Sneakers. Alan carried with him a vast knowledge about the countless bands he listened to. He was a consummate connoisseur of blues music.
On May 13,1972, Alan married Marjorie Nelson. They experienced a good life together. One of his best memories was a beautiful trip to Germany and the Austrian Alps in 1973.
Alan started his teaching career in Buffalo, where he taught high school chemistry. After 10 years or so, Alan ventured into the business/manufacturing world by working for 3M and then Zenith in Springfield.
He traveled all over the United States on business, and he told stories of seeing many a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley field. Alan loved baseball, the Kansas City Chiefs and his favorite, the Pitt State Gorillas.
In 1996, Alan returned to teaching chemistry at Bolivar High School in Bolivar. He taught for 16 years before retiring in 2012. Alan educated countless students, positively influencing the lives of many aspiring students, many of whom are doctors and specialists in their fields today.
Alan was also an avid race car fan. He spent a lot of time at dirt tracks and was a regular at Lucas Raceway. Alan enjoyed working on his lawn and yard at home and spent many hours planting trees all over his yard.
Alan is survived by his son, Jason, his wife Branden and grandchildren Ridge and Isla Stanley of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; his daughter, Elizabeth; and his father Laurence Stanley, 95 years old, and sister Eileen Stanley both of Durango, Colorado; and his mother-in-law Mary L. Nelson.
Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Stanley, and his mother, Ruby Stanley.
A memorial is being planned to remember Alan K. Stanley. Anyone who knew Alan also knew about his love of music. Friends and family who would like to plan a get together to remember Alan can contact me at senorjb@hotmail.com. Please submit ideas for a remembrance or if you have any questions.
