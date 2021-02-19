Alesia "Lisa" Mae Shaw, 55, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at home in her sleep. She was the wife of David "Dave" Shaw. They shared almost 12 wonderous years of marriage. Lisa was born in Cameron on Jan. 21, 1966, to Kenneth and Geneva Bears.
Lisa's most recent employment was at CMH in Bolivar as a housekeeper. We know Lisa for her social skills. She enjoyed working there to get to know new people and help them anyway she could. Also, Lisa had been a real estate agent for 20-plus years with Peterson Century 21. She assisted countless friends, family and others with finding their first homes and forever homes.
There aren't enough words or time in a day to describe Lisa, but she will be remembered for being a loving and caring wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend, going above and beyond for those who crossed her path, her laugh, smile, her giving heart and how she lived out Matthew 22:36-40. She was a great encourager and cared deeply for all.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva, and her brother Sam Bears.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Dave; her two adored sons, Jake and Josh Myers; her beloved daughters-in-law, Stephanie and Katie Myers; her three beautiful granddaughters, Ava, Loralei and Nelsie Myers, all of Morrisville; brothers Danny Bears and wife Donna of Princeton and Stanley Bears and wife Linda of Halltown; sister Pam Albright and husband Chuck of Halltown; sister-in-law Sarah Bears of Fort Worth, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lisa enjoyed helping her kids with any projects they were working on, calling everyone she knew just to check on them, spending time with her family, laughing until she cried, gardening, spending time with Dave, telling stories of the days of old, and providing the perfect scripture to help you take the next step in your journey.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Morrisville Assembly of God Church in Morrisville, with interment following at Rose Hill Cemetery in Willard.
