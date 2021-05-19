Alfred Donnie “Duck” Neal, 84, was born Nov. 25, 1936, and passed away at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility from lung cancer Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was the son of Rome and Elsa Neal and the husband of Janie Neal for 44 years. From this marriage, they had a daughter, Jessica, who preceded him in death in 2019.
Donnie was a U.S. Army veteran and a past commander of the AmVets Post # 114. He worked in construction and various jobs throughout his life. He was a Christian.
Also preceding Alfred in death were his parents; a stepson, Paul Martin; four siblings, Mary Laxton, Juanita Mincks, Merle Dean Purdy and Dale Neal; his stepfather, Sterling “Sonnyman” Hill; and two halfbrothers, Sterling Hill and David Hill.
Surviving Donnie are his wife of 44 years, Janie Neal; three sons, Bryon Neal of Texas, JR Neal of Newton, Kansas, and Shannon Neal of Bolivar; two daughters, Debbie Snow of Weaubleau and Lavonna Kelly of Pleasant Hope; a stepson, David Martin of Bolivar; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three halfsisters, Shirley Pate and Mary Jane Cantwell both of Stockton, and Joella Ashlock of Bolivar, as well as many other relatives and friends.
There will be no funeral as he had requested, and it will be honored. Donnie’s cremated remains will be buried at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Bolivar, at a later date. Online condolences may be made atgreenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
